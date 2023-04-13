BOCA GRANDE — One of Boca Grande's two famous lighthouses is back in action, following damage from Hurricane Ian.
Workers are putting the final coats of paint on the 105-feet-tall Gasparilla Island Light this week.
The beacon has been in place since 1927. It held up structurally to the winds of the hurricane — whose eye came ashore Sept. 28 just a few miles south on Cayo Costa Island — but there was some damage.
To celebrate the completion of repairs, the Barrier Island Parks Society is having a "Grande Reopening" event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at the lighthouse, 220 Gulf Blvd, Boca Grande.
The society, a nonprofit support group for parks in the area and known as BIPS, will offer history climb tours of the light for $10.
Participants can climb the 134 steps to the top and take in the views of the Gulf of Mexico, the beaches and historic Boca Grande.
People can also walk the 7.4 acres of trails and shop at the "pop-up shops" for merchandise.
There are some safety rules for climbing the light. You must be at least 48 inches tall. Babies are not allowed inside. Heels or flip-flops are not allowed; wear sneakers or other sensible climbing shoes. No large backbacks, wet clothing or commercial photography or drones are allowed.
BIPS will accept cash or checks. All climbs are weather permitting and can be canceled if there is inclement weather or high winds.
"We are delighted and so thankful for the support of our surrounding communities," said Shelly Thompson, development coordinator for BIPS, adding that everyone is welcome to come to the celebration.
The lighthouse was assembled in 1881 and originally stood near Lewes, Delaware. It was reassembled in 1927 as a navigation reference point just south of the town of Boca Grande and renamed the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse. It's also known as the Range Lighthouse.
Following the storm, engineers found the lighthouse to be sound, BIPS Executive Director Sharon McKenzie told The Daily Sun.
“Thankfully, the lighthouse has been deemed safe from falling. We are so blessed to have both our historic lighthouses survive Hurricane Ian, when so many others were not so fortunate,” McKenzie said.
For more information, visit bips.org or www.facebook.com/BarrierIslandParksSociety.
OTHER STRUCTURES
Two other historic structures in Boca Grande's Gasparilla Island State Park are still closed, following damage from the storm.
"The park is currently open to the public, but a few historic structures sustained roof and floor damages and are not yet available for public access due to ongoing cleanup and repairs," wrote Alexandra Kuchta. "Park staff are working diligently to address damages and restore access to remaining amenities as quickly as possible.
The larger lighthouse — and the more recognizable of the two — standing at the south tip of Gasparilla Island, is the the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Museum. The lighthouse was first lit in 1890 to mark Boca Grande Pass, the entrance to Charlotte Harbor.
DEP replaced the roofs for the lighthouse, and is currently working replacing windows and repairing interior flood damage, Kuchta wrote.
"DEP is consulting the Florida Department of State's Division of Historical Resources to ensure care is taken to repair and restore these historic structures to their original conditions," she wrote.
Another building is the restored Amory Chapel. It was set for refurbishment just before Hurricane Ian. It also sustained roof and floor damage, Kuchta wrote.
The chapel was built in 1959 as the Shiloh Baptist Church. It was renamed for banker Roger Amory and his wife, Louise, who built it for the members of the Black community who lived on Gasparilla Island.
There is no timetable for the when those buildings will be operational.
