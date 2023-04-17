Gasparilla Light

The Gasparilla Light is one of two lighthouses the Barrier Island Parks Society maintains. Locals call it the Range Light. It has been repaired from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian and set for a “Grande Reopening” on April 17.

 SUN file PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

BOCA GRANDE — One of Boca Grande’s two famous lighthouses is back in action, following damage from Hurricane Ian.

Workers are putting the final coats of paint on the 105-feet-tall Gasparilla Island Light this week.


   
