A proposed RV park on Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) would have 170 RVs and 141 casita accessory units as well as a convenience store. The commercial-zoned property is between Rotonda Boulevard East and Redwood Road.
MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners gave their unanimous go-ahead for an upscale RV vacation resort on Gasparilla Road.
The Tarpon Grove LLC, headquartered in Parrish in Manatee County, asked commissioners Tuesday to designate nearly 40 acres where 170 vacationers can park their recreational vehicles.
Plans also calls for "small commercial uses" and setting aside five acres for preservation.
The property, located between Rotonda Boulevard East at Redwood Road and Gasparilla Road (County Road 771), is now zoned for commercial development and a residential. If that designation is kept, it would allow the construction of 114 homes.
"The idea is to have a small convenience store and gas station-type use," Tarpon Grove attorney Robert Berntsson said.
"RV-ers add to the community," Berntsonn said, noting how they support local economy by going to restaurants and other businesses.
To minimize impacts to neighboring properties, county planner Jie Shao told commissioners the property will be buffered with 25-foot setback and surrounded with an eight-foot tall berm, fence or wall. The county restricts any rentals of accessory structures for the RV park.
"They are providing enhanced landscaping and buffering," Shao said.
As a Rotonda resident who drives Rotonda Boulevard East regularly, Commission Chairman Bill Truex said, "I actually looked for this because it would reduce (traffic) impacts on Rotonda Boulevard East."
Some South Gulf Cove residents have expressed objections to the RV vacation spot, but Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch suggested, "When you step back and look at it, it has a lot more beneficial impact on the community than what they (are permitted) without even coming to us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.