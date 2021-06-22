ENGLEWOOD — While red tide algae hasn't been spotted along Englewood's beaches, water samples show it is nearby, showing up in collections around Placida, Gasparilla Sound and the Gulf of Mexico off Cape Haze.
Red tide appears to be intensifying in Tampa Bay and the Gulf waters off St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
While most water samples in the past eight days from Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties turned up no signs or small amounts of red tide cells, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collected water samples last week with higher counts of of the toxic algae off Cape Haze.
But that's not necessarily a reason to cancel a day at the beach.
"Nothing here," said Mark Timchula, better known as the “Beach Guy” on Englewood Beach for his beach umbrella and beach chair rentals. The wind was steady coming out of the south and west Tuesday, Timchula reported Tuesday.
More so, last week, south of Englewood Beach and Manasota Key, more intense concentrations turned up in the water samples taken from Lemon Bay near Stump Pass (very low), Placida (medium) and Gasparilla Sound (low).
Those higher concentrations were noticed.
"It was enough to make your throat tickle for a couple of days," Brenda Bossman said. She oversees volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols at the Palm Island Resort, Knight and Don Pedro islands.
No red tide or only minute signs of algae turned up in water samples taken from Boca Grande Pass, Bull Bay and the west wall of Cape Haze in Charlotte Harbor. Samples taken earlier this spring showed red tide in those places.
Background concentrations, less than 1,000 cells per liter of water, of Karenia brevis — the red tide algae — are natural in the Gulf of Mexico, researchers say. However, red tide can cause fish kills and respiratory irritations when concentration levels exceed 100,000 cells or more per liter of water.
According to research, winds and currents drive red tide blooms ashore. Toxins are generally released into the air when the algae cells break up due to wave action.
Research also determined red tide algae exists in nutrient-poor water 20 or more miles offshore where "resting populations" live in water columns or in the sediments in the Gulf.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
