ENGLEWOOD — Sydney Martin wants to brighten the spirits of Englewood and local artists with regularly scheduled “art colony” festivities at Pioneer Plaza.
The first “Gathering of Artists” will be 10 a.m to 3 p.m Dec. 21 at the the Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St. Two other art colony venues are planned for Jan. 4 and Jan. 13, with others to follow every other week.
Thirty Southwest Florida artists have signed up for the venue. Martin has 18 more spaces for qualifying artists. Her hope is to see her “Art Colony” festivities the first and third Thursday of the month build and strenghthen community among local artists.
Like everyone else, local artists saw their homes, galleries and studios significantly damaged in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Various local venues and art shows have been cancel since Ian, Martin suggested.
“They have no place to go with their art,” she said.
Also, Martin said participating artists are encouraged to work on their creations at the event.
“(The public) will have the opportunity to see artists working,” Martin said. “We suggest (the public) plan to visit and watch them work.”
Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Art Colony event.
But now, Martin hopes to fill up the remaining spots. Artists are asked to provided three photographs exemplifying their work.
Artists are expected to pay a $30 entry fee and carry ACT event insurance policies. ACT policies cost $278 annually, Martin said.
She can also use some help the mornings of the gatherings setting up the tents.
Any artist wishing to sign up or more information can call or text Martin at 773-983-6190.
