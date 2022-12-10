ENGLEWOOD — Sydney Martin wants to brighten the spirits of Englewood and local artists with regularly scheduled “art colony” festivities at Pioneer Plaza.

The first “Gathering of Artists” will be 10 a.m to 3 p.m Dec. 21 at the the Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St. Two other art colony venues are planned for Jan. 4 and Jan. 13, with others to follow every other week.


Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments