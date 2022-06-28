Retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn pleads the Fifth in a video interview with the Jan. 6 Select Committee during a disposition. He pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the legal and moral justification for Jan. 6 violence along with if he believed in the peaceful transition of power in the United States of America.
WASHINGTON - Michael Flynn, an Englewood resident who is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general pardoned on federal crimes, pleaded the Fifth several times when asked questions by the Jan. 6 committee.
Segments of his video interview were part of the Tuesday meeting of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.
Flynn, who has been a fiery speaker on a circuit much of the last two years — often pushing conspiracy theories on the 2020 election — was noticeably sheepish in his simple answers while under oath to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in a deposition first viewed Tuesday.
"Gen. Flynn, do you believe the violence on Jan. 6 was justified?" Cheney asks on a video deposition.
"Can we have a minute?" his unidentified attorney asks.
About 1 minute, 36 seconds later, Flynn's camera is turned back on.
"Congresswoman Cheney, could you repeat the question, please?" the attorney asks as Flynn adjusts his glasses.
"Yes. Gen. Flynn, do you believe the violence on Jan. 6 was justified?"
"Can I get a clarification?" the attorney asks. "Is that a moral question or are you asking a legal question?"
"I'm asking, both," Cheney responds.
After several seconds of silence, Flynn chimes in.
"I said, I said the Fifth," Flynn says.
The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution holds that an individual cannot be compelled to testify against themselves.
"Do you believe the violence on Jan. 6 was justified, morally?" Cheney then asks.
"Take the Fifth," Flynn responds.
"Do you believe the violence on Jan. 6 was justified, legally?" Cheney asks.
"Fifth," Flynn states.
"General Flynn, do you believe in the peaceful transition of power in the United States of America?" Cheney asks.
"The Fifth," he says.
Flynn is an Englewood resident who lives in Boca Royal Golf & Country Club, along with a few of his siblings. Flynn remains popular in some segments of U.S. politics.
He is a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and was later the national security adviser for President Donald Trump. He was convicted of lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials but later pardoned by Trump.
The committee was exploring Flynn's meeting with several other people in the push to keep President Donald Trump in power, including Roger Stone. That meeting took place on the night of Jan. 5.
