ENGLEWOOD — Karen Blackford figured a way to turn Giving Tuesday into what she calls “outrageous acts of generosity and kindness.”
Blackford volunteers at the Jubilee Center food pantry in Englewood. As the Giving Tuesday campaign approached, she wanted to join the global movement of giving.
She thought a mural across from the center, 401 S. Broadway, would be a fun place for people to take photos and remember the Jubilee Center is a place that helps those in need beyond Giving Tuesday.
With Blackford’s idea, Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator, worked with others to find an artist, some supplies and get the mural painted by Giving Tuesday, which is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States.
The day is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”
On Tuesday, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, artists, Jubilee Center volunteers and other supporters joined the Rev. Vickie L. McDonald in dedicating the new mural with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their ministry office in Englewood.
As Hill scrambled to find someone to paint the mural, everyone suggested local artist and teacher Maggie McClellan was the one. She painted the laughing Jesus at St. David’s Episcopal Church, where the Jubilee Center is housed. She also painted the stations of the cross inside the church.
“I have 50 years experience,” McClellan said. “I only had 15 days to do it. I brought in artists Jean Yeoman, Julie Soble, and Nichole Moranda who donated their time. We did it. We gave the gift of art. It was a true collaborative effort.”
At first when McClellan heard the idea of a rainbow-colored butterfly mural, she thought of Gabby Petito. She thought it might be a reminder of her death.
Petito, 22, lived in North Port with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The pair went on a cross-country trip. She was photographed in front of a butterfly mural. She was murdered, investigators said. He later died by suicide. A steel bench with butterflies was created in Petito’s memory and placed at City Center Green in North Port.
McClellan decided to stick with the idea and added #BeYourOwnKindOfBeautiful to the bottom corner. That hashtag can be seen online linked to the mural.
“Be your own kind of beautiful is dedicated to all the volunteers and community partners that make the mission of Jubilee Center possible,” Blackburn said. “The theme alludes to the unique attributes, talents, and gifts of our dedicated volunteers and generous community partners.”
Hill said God worked miracles during the mural’s planning. After Hill received a $2,000 donation from the Rotonda Elks, McClellan asked if any of their members painted walls. A couple said they did. She asked if they would paint the blue background. Elks members bought the paint from Gulf Coast Hardware and Jeff Smith and Bob Humphreys completed their task for McClellan.
McClellan later went to Gulf Coast Hardware for the colorful paint. While there, she asked in the store would donate that paint. They did.
“Our wonderful volunteers and donors are the backbone of everything we do here at Jubilee Center,” Hill said.
After a prayer of dedication by the Rev. Vickie McDonald of St. David’s, Hill cut the ribbon with an assist from Kim Parks representing the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Attendees drank sparking juice and took lots of selfies with their arms spread across the butterfly wings in front of the mural.
Hill received a message from the property manager John Boyle of Hembree & Associates, after the dedication.
“The mural looks absolutely wonderful,” he wrote. “I took several pictures for the owners who loved it as well. While I was there at least three or four people stopped to look.
“With everything we have going on in the world today, it is comforting to know a beautiful painting can still stir people to stop and contemplate,” he wrote. “I hope your day goes well tomorrow and God blesses you and Jubilee with an abundance of treasure to continue the amazing work you do in the community.”
Blackford said the mural seems to put a big smile on everyone’s face when they drive by it.
“You can definitely tell it was a labor of love,” she said.
