ENGLEWOOD — Get ready for brake lights.
Motorists should expect lane closures and delays in three weeks for repaving along a stretch of State Road 776 in Englewood East.
A flashing alert sign warns the lane closures could begin as early as March 3. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to repave SR 776 one mile, from Spinnaker Boulevard to Sunnybrook Boulevard. FDOT also plans to repave 2.8 miles of SR 776 from Sunnybrook to Pinedale Drive.
The work is being done at the request of the Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, which identifies projects paid with the county’s share of federal and state transportation funds.
The MPO designated $3 million for Spinnaker-Sunnybrook repaving and another $4.9 million for Sunnybrook to Pinedale.
Winchester woes
Meanwhile, motorists still grumble and rumble over the patched potholes of Sarasota County’s portion of the Winchester Boulevard North corridor.
Sarasota County awarded a $3.9 million repaving contract to Tampa-based Preferred Materials Inc. The contract clock started Jan. 24, but Preferred Materials delayed its start.
Flashing informational signs promised the beginning of the repaving of Winchester Boulevard North starting Jan. 27. No start and no luck, however, for the motorists who for years have endured riding over pothole patches all along the road corridor.
The Winchester project also calls for American Disabilities Act, or ADA, curbing modifications to sidewalks and some drainage improvements along the corridor. The contractor decided to start with the sidewalk improvements before tackling the repaving. Some work on the sidewalks is evident on South River Road at the Winchester intersection. The sidewalk also crosses the driveway for Myakka Pines Golf Course.
“The information I have right now is that the milling and resurfacing work will begin by March 1,” Sarasota spokeswoman Brianne Grant said in an email Friday.
“The ADA upgrades are required by federal law to be completed when resurfacing the road,” Grant said. “Asphalt path resurfacing is appropriate given the age of the infrastructure and uneven/cracked surfaces.”
Once repaving begins, all resurfacing and expected lane closures will be conducted during “overnight hours,” between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., she added.
According to county officials, the Winchester repaving is expected to be completed in 90 days, according to the contract. The contract calls for the road work to be substantially completed in 60 days with another 30 days to finalize the work — barring any conditions requiring added time like inclement weather or added work to the project.
Failure to perform the entirety of the work within the allotted time could result in liquidated damages imposed upon the contractor.
