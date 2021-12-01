ENGLEWOOD — It’s true, duct tape doesn’t fix everything.
In fact, if it’s on a package, it can break a post office sorting machine.
This year, postmasters are asking customers to take a few steps to ensure packages and letters arrive properly to loved ones in time for the holidays.
“People shouldn’t duct tape their packages — or use painter’s tape, rubber bands, or string or yarn,” Englewood Postmaster Laura Bernhard said.
String gets caught in the sorting machines. Painter’s tape and masking tape are mostly paper, and designed to come off cardboard. Duct tape also falls off packages.
The postal service recommends shipping tape, because it’s best for sending parcels.
“Having a clearly written address label on the front of the box is important. One man likes to draw cartoons on his envelopes for his grandchildren. Other people like to put stickers on them. As long as the machine can read the address properly, that’s fine.”
To safeguard the gift, senders should add a second label inside the box in case the box is damaged and the outside address is unreadable. It will have a better chance of getting delivered, Bernhard said.
If a package gets wet and is undeliverable, or has a bad ZIP code or no return address, it gets sent to a dead-letter facility instead of being delivered. And that’s a lonely place for holiday gifts.
The sender can also put clear tape over the address to help the carrier read it, in case the package does get wet.
Another “huge” issue for postal workers include correct street names. If a letter is addressed to Main Street but was intended to go to Main Avenue, it may go to the wrong person — unless the postal carrier somehow realizes the sender made a mistake.
It’s the same for ZIP codes. If a letter is addressed to Main Street in Venice but has a Port Charlotte ZIP code, it will go to Port Charlotte, because cards, letters and packages are sorted by ZIP code.
“We have lobby assistants in post offices that can help, this way people don’t have to guess a street name or ZIP code,” she said.
“What’s also huge is having the correct apartment building and unit number. Some carriers are very familiar with apartments on their route. But if the carrier is out, a substitute carrier may not know the apartment complex that well. If the address isn’t right, it may not be delivered to the correct resident at the apartment,” she said.
SHIPPING TIPS
Inside a box, customers should package valuables with bubble wrap or newspaper to cushion the gift inside. A package should be sealed up tight.
If you can’t do it right, for some reason, you can get help.
“We have a lobby assistant that helps customers prepare their packages,” Bernhard said. “They have tape and boxes for priority packages.”
Post offices also have durable small, medium and large boxes. They sell flat-rate priority boxes with free tracking and $50 insurance included in the price.
Having paperwork that’s complete with all of the boxes checked is also a big help for postal workers — and it helps keep the line moving.
“Even during the busy season, it’s still our goal to have people in and out in four to five minutes and with a smile on their face,” she said.
“We are training our customers that we have a self-service station in the lobby that’s open 24/7 that sells stamps and can weigh packages. It’s a good alternative to standing in line if you don’t have to before the holidays,” she said.
Consumers should be careful shipping batteries. Lithium batteries are hazardous and are restricted by type, quantity and battery strength. Batteries should be secured in the original manufacturer’s packaging, and not inside toys or electronic devices.
Keep this in mind: If a delivery driver hears vibrations, ticking or other noises during transportation, the package may be delayed and checked for security concerns.
Whatever you are shipping, the postal service and other shipping services, recommend sending early, early, early, if at all possible.
AMAZON FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Because of the enormous amount of online sales, companies like Amazon are telling customers to ship early. The post office also delivers for Amazon, Walmart and UPS on Sundays.
The national shipping container crisis and the pandemic have created longer wait times for some package deliveries.
Delivery drivers ask customers who have long driveways to make sure their dogs are inside the home if a delivery is expected. Drivers also say gated communities are often a challenge for delivering packages. When filling out paperwork, customers should include important details including a gate code or apartment number and if there are pets that can get out of an open gate.
The post office has a nationwide toll-free number, 800-ASK-USPS, for residents to call with questions or for starts and stops of their mail if they are going on vacation and to find out ZIP codes.
