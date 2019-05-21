MURDOCK — Gulf-front property owners aren't the only ones struggling with erosion.
Property owners in South Gulf Cove are also seeing their lots shrink due to erosion, losing as much as 10 feet of their property to canal bottoms. They also have to deal with the complexities of permitting if they want to install seawalls.
"I've heard of people losing property," said Sandy Slater, a longtime activist and property owner in South Gulf Cove. She owns lots on canals, but her lots already were lined with seawalls. "I understand, 'buyer beware,' but I believe property owners should be able to recoup your property."
Another longtime South Gulf Cove resident, Tom Ireland, recalled a time when property owners were denied an opportunity to build a seawall to protect their properties since the fear was that seawalls would impede drainage.
Charlotte County commissioners and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials agreed Tuesday to work on what could become an umbrella permitting procedure to ease the process for property owners to regain what was lost to erosion and protect with seawalls.
A number of properties that were 80 feet by 120 feet have shrunk to 80 feet by 110 feet due to erosion along shorelines, County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners.
"Due to setback requirements, this reduces the buildable envelope on a property. (Property) owners do not understand that this is no longer their property line," Cullinan pointed out his presentation.
Because the 55 miles of South Gulf Cove canals are deemed "navigable," permitting falls under the purview of the Army Corps of Engineers, and what portion of a property that sinks into a canal, becomes federal submerged lands. South Gulf Cove, apparently, is the only canal-front subdivision in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda facing the complexities of Army Corps seawall permitting.
Permitting allows property owners to build a retaining wall landward of the canal system's of mean high water line or to stabilization the shoreline with riprap and other materials. Riprap or seawalls can extend no more than 18 inches into the water, according to the Army Corps rules. Permitting can take three to four months to get through the process.
An option is to develop a "regional general permit" to address the specific issues South Gulf Cove property owners face and streamline the permitting process, said Muriel Blaisdell with the Army Corps regulatory division in Fort Myers. The process, Blaisdell said, could take a year or more to develop the regional permit and would include input from the county, South Gulf Cove property and homeowners association, developers and other contractors.
"Our permitting is based on project-purpose," Blaisdell said, explaining how the rules for permitting emerged out of the Clean Water Act. "Also, there's a lot of different factors, such as the width of canals."
While not wanting to give "hard and fast numbers," Blaisdell said informal staff discussions suggested an extension of five feet of fill, verses 18 inches, might be a reasonable
Commissioners Christopher Constance and Joseph Tiseo took exception with what property owners have to do to reclaim what essentially is their property.
"It seems these canals were dredged as drainage canals and now are considered environmentally sensitive lands," Tiseo said. "I just don't understand why the Army Corps wouldn't be more interested in restoring these property rights, stabilizing the basin."
Constance added, "A lot of times, we don't really understand how property rights get subjugated by the federal rules. We understand the benefit of rules, but it needs to make sense. It is not making sense any more."
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.