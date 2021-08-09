ENGLEWOOD — When the Sarasota County School District announced Mark Grossenbacher as the new principal at Woodland Middle School, teachers at Englewood Elementary School wore black to school. They mourned and cried.
But, by the start of the new school year, those same teachers embraced new Englewood Elementary School principal Curt Schawartz.
In fact, Schawartz, who was an assistant principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port knew Grossenbacher. They sometimes talked and exchanged ideas from time to time. The each knows about the other's school and they've pledged to keep in touch.
As it is for Schawartz and Grossenbacher, today is a day of first for many people, big and small, as the school year begins for public schools in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Students, parents, teachers, staff members and administrators have been preparing for this day for weeks, to start things off right.
Schawartz began his teaching career in 1997 at Venice Elementary School. He returned to Indiana a couple of years later to live closer to his family. He had five children. For 12 years, he was principal at Jefferson Elementary School in Indiana. Then he and his wife returned to Florida. He worked at Atwater Elementary School in North Port before going to Woodland Middle School.
"I know what it's like to leave a close-knit school," Schawartz said. "I know how it feels to hand your staff over to someone else. When I moved back here, I thought I wouldn't be able to find the same type of close-knit school. Then I experienced it for myself with the staff at Englewood Elementary. I'm meeting parents, business owners and community leaders who are very supportive."
Schawartz said the school opened up over the weekend after construction of the kindergarten wing was complete.
"I watched teachers from other grades come and ask what they could do to help the kindergarten teachers," Schawartz said. "That's how these teachers are here, they don't wait to be asked, they just step up. They care about each other and the students."
Schawartz said he's not going to change events, activities and other things the "well-oiled" staff does at the school. If students and staff wants to wear masks, they can, it's optional.
"No matter what we do, there' always a way to tweak something and make it even better," he said. "But as far as change — no, I don't see it happening. I am really, really humbled and blessed to be at this school. I want to keep what we do well and expand it."
Schawartz said the old kindergarten building will be demolished at the school campus.
"There are parents who told me their parents went to school here and they did and now their children are going here and their class was in the old building," he said. "Many don't want to see it go. Teachers have taught there for years. It's bittersweet for them."
Natalie Baggett, a 13-year teacher, is looking forward to seeing students on Tuesday. She and others in the third-grade team — Grace Watson, Laurent Hanrahan, Stephanie Ham and Nicole Miccio — finished up their rooms.
"We have embraced Curt," Baggett said. "We are looking forward to a really good year."
Watson agreed.
"We had so much anxiety of having a new principal, we didn't Mark to go," she said. "We feel better now. Curt is so supportive. He gets us."
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Classes begin today, Aug. 10 for student in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
For more information on Sarasota County schools visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net and in Charlotte County visit or www.yourcharlotteschools.net. For information about DeSoto County, visit www.desotoschools.com.
FIND YOUR BUS STOP
Parents in Sarasota County can find their child’s bus stop at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/1353 or by calling 941-486-2141.
Parents in Charlotte County can find their child’s bus stop at www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
Parents in DeSoto County should go to www.desotoschools.com and select Transportation under Departments & Services, or call 863-494-4222 ext. 1600
SCHOOL SUPPLIES COLLECTION
Rob Nelson Jr., an Edward Jones financial advisor in North Port, is supporting School Supplies Collection Campaign by using his office, 5900 Pan American Blvd. Ste. 101, North Port, as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive. To support this effort, bring donated items in anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL FESTIVITIES
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
