Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Children marvel over getting back their gingerbread cookie from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Englewood Elemetary School students patiently wait to see the sheriff’s helicopter that delivered the gingerbread cookies to the campus.
Englewood Elementary kindergarten teacher Meredith Malik shows off her giant gingerbread cookie to her students.
S.J. Orren, 5, gives his teacher a kiss on the hand after she got the gingerbread cookie back from the sheriff’s deputies.
ENGLEWOOD — As the helicopter touched down, dozens of kindergarteners pointed and screamed.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies helped save the day.
Students at Englewood Elementary School spent time last week making gingerbread cookies. They decorated the large cookies with chocolate chips and candy, until they were all ready for the oven.
But sadly, the next day when the children arrived at school, the gingerbread cookies were gone. The gingerbread men had ran away. So the children went to work trying to track them down.
They made “wanted” posters that were placed around campus. The students visited different places, all over the school, in search of their gingerbread men.
On Friday, students were ushered into the outside PE area. Over a loud speaker, they could hear the words, “they found them.”
The gingerbread men were rounded up by Sarasota sheriff’s deputies and loaded into a helicopter.
Then deputies delivered them to school Principal Curt Schwartz at the park next to the school. Deputies then escorted the principal and his precious cargo back to Engleood Elementary.
Some kids hugged the principal and school resource officer for helping capture their gingerbread men.
And then they ate them.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.