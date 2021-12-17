ENGLEWOOD — As the helicopter touched down, dozens of kindergarteners pointed and screamed.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies helped save the day.

Students at Englewood Elementary School spent time last week making gingerbread cookies. They decorated the large cookies with chocolate chips and candy, until they were all ready for the oven.

Gingerbread kids

Englewood Elemetary School students patiently wait to see the sheriff’s helicopter that delivered the gingerbread cookies to the campus.

But sadly, the next day when the children arrived at school, the gingerbread cookies were gone. The gingerbread men had ran away. So the children went to work trying to track them down.

They made “wanted” posters that were placed around campus. The students visited different places, all over the school, in search of their gingerbread men.

On Friday, students were ushered into the outside PE area. Over a loud speaker, they could hear the words, “they found them.”

S.J. Orren

S.J. Orren, 5, gives his teacher a kiss on the hand after she got the gingerbread cookie back from the sheriff’s deputies.

The gingerbread men were rounded up by Sarasota sheriff’s deputies and loaded into a helicopter.

Then deputies delivered them to school Principal Curt Schwartz at the park next to the school. Deputies then escorted the principal and his precious cargo back to Engleood Elementary.

Some kids hugged the principal and school resource officer for helping capture their gingerbread men.

And then they ate them.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments