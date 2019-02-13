ENGLEWOOD — The Cedar Point Environmental Park won’t let Denny Girard be forgotten.
Girard, 90, died Sept. 7, 2018. The park staff decided to hold a life celebration for Girard at 2 p.m. Thursday, which would have been Girard’s 91st birthday.
“He was one of three people who was here from the very beginning,” said Bobbi Rodgers, Cedar Point manager for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. Girard volunteered 30 or more hours a week at the park.
In 1992, Charlotte County purchased the 115 acres that make up the park and preserves its pine flatwoods, hammock areas, mangrove fringes and salt marsh habitats. Girard could be described as a trail blazer at Cedar Point. A trail is named for him and his late wife, Pat. He’d often conduct trail tours for children and adults. He was also an expert on local wildflowers.
“The fishing haven on Lemon Bay/Was a small town when I arrived … As I aged the town the town did grow/But slowly and with grace,” Girard wrote in a verse entitled “Englewood.”
He and Pat first move from Balston Spa, New York, to Englewood in 1963. He opened a small marina and then Denny’s Sportsworld on Beach Road in 1970.
“He was an avid fisherman and boater,” recalled Tom Dignam whose family has owned and operated Key Agency for three generations. “He was a quiet guy and a real nice guy.”
Girard might have been a quiet man, but he was an active man in the community. He was involved with Englewood’s Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Englewood, Suncoast Writers Guild and Poetry Pod, Englewood Camera Club and other organizations.
For more information, call Cedar Point at 941-475-0769.
