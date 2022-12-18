NORTH PORT — When she's not busy with school assignments, golf and sailing, Skyla Fowler finds time to sew "pocket hugs" for cancer patients, nursing home residents and friends at school.
Skyla is a Cadette Girl Scout currently in the final stages of her Silver Award project. She's a seventh-grade student at Sky Academy is Englewood.
"Her original goal was to give them away by Thanksgiving," said her mother, Diana. "Hurricane Ian actually helped her get caught up since schools were closed."
She started the project near the end of May. Originally, Skyla wanted to make 300 pocket hugs.
She's so far completed 450 felt bags. She recently delivered 100 pocket hugs for students at Atwater Elementary in North Port, her former school.
Within the next two weeks, she'll be delivering to Discovery Commons South Biscayne and Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans nursing homes as well as Florida Cancer Specialists North Port.
When asked what inspired her to come up with this project, Skyla said, "I wanted to do something with sewing and something that could make people happy. The world needs a bit more happiness."
"My mom and I had looked online for project ideas and came across 'pocket hugs,'" she said. "There were lots of different types. Some pocket hugs were like small trinkets or wooden coins. I decided on using felt that I could sew and stuff."
Skyla inserted a short poem that she wrote inside each bag that reads: "When you're feeling stressed or blue, here's a little hug for you. It's full of love and kindness, too. I hope it makes you smile bright, when you hold it snug and tight."
"We looked into the price of felt and came up with a budget," Diana said. "We bought the fabric and she created hearts, stars and circle patterns. Skyla is very proud to see the fruits of her labor."
Skyla gave a pocket hug to her grandfather when he was in the hospital.
"I think it brings a little comfort at any age — she made a blue one for her grandpa, who was battling cancer," Diana said.
The handmade bags are not for sale, but Skyla and her mom plan to use all the material they purchased for the project to make Christmas gifts for friends.
Skyla recently did an embroidery class for a Girl Scout troop in Venice.
"She brought some examples of her project and taught them how to make their own embroidery," Diana said. "It teaches the girls budgeting and planning, while having a little fun."
