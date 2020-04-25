VENICE — If you were the executive director of a local nonprofit in January, the Community Foundation of Sarasota's annual Giving Challenge was on your radar but you were more concerned with earlier fundraisers you had scheduled.
If you were that same executive director in April, after those fundraisers had been canceled due to a pandemic, the Giving Challenge took on a whole new meaning.
Just ask Barbara Cruz, the head of United Way of South Sarasota County.
When guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus came down, "we were on our way to really stellar events," she said.
One of them, the agency's Community Walk, was in its 14th year and the other, a luncheon and fashion show, was brand new. Interest in both was high, she said.
But neither could be held with a limit of no more than 10 people in a gathering, all staying at least 6 feet apart.
That makes the Challenge "so much more important," Cruz said. "It's really good to have that to fall back on."
Funds from the Challenge will help United Way support its participating agencies and supplement the rapid response COVID-19 fund the agency started, she said.
Her board members have committed to soliciting $100 donations from 10 people each. That's the maximum donation amount the Patterson Foundation has committed to match.
"We're rallying everyone we can," she said.
Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County Executive Director Shannon Hoyt didn't have to cancel a fundraiser but her agency's ReStore shop has been closed for weeks. Proceeds from it fund the houses Habitat builds for income-qualified families.
"Every day closed means less money going toward housing," she said.
The order from Gov. Ron DeSantis directing Floridians to stay home except for essential purposes really brings home how important housing is, she said.
Like Cruz, she has closed her office and has her staff working from home. Construction is on hold now but it had continued for a time within COVID-19 guidelines. No volunteers were allowed on site, though, and even families, who are required to contribute "sweat equity" to their new dwelling, were banned.
But Hoyt is hanging on to plans to build 10 more houses next year, on the way to a goal of 14 annually.
"Our mission is becoming more important," she said. "We're really excited about the Giving Challenge."
