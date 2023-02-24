ENGLEWOOD — A blue-tiled landmark on Englewood’s main business thoroughfare that somehow survived Hurricane Ian’s winds came tumbling down Thursday, courtesy of a demolition crew.
The old Blue Pagoda building — built by longtime Englewood resident Larry Evans to entice people into his floral business that specialized in orchids — was torn down to make way for a new miniature golf course.
The building stood at 120 W. Dearborn St. for decades, spending its last 10 years as the Englewood office for The Daily Sun.
But the building’s costly upkeep prompted newspaper owners Adams Publishing Group to sell the parcel last year to Englewood YouTube personality Danny Duncan.
The plan, according to Duncan, was to demolish the building and construct a miniature golf course on the land, which is adjacent to the Elsie Quirk Public Library. The demolition permit was approved in August 2022, according to Sarasota County records.
Duncan, who grew up in Englewood at a time when the former Pelican Pete’s Playland was a gathering place, has said he thought the community could use something for young people to do.
Pelican Pete’s shut down in the early 2000s and was demolished in 2005. A Race Trac gas station and convenience store is there now.
“Englewood is known for being a great tourism destination, with many great public outdoor nature opportunities, but very limited entertainment venues. We hope to add some new life to Dearborn Street and help contribute to the future success of this beautiful district,” Duncan wrote in his petition for a special exception to Sarasota County zoning codes.
County commissioners apparently agreed, and approved the special exception request unanimously.
According to plans, the course will be 18 holes, with nine of them being ADA accessible.
Duncan became famous for making raucous YouTube videos that feature pranks and stunts performed by Duncan and his compatriots.
He launched his Virginity Rocks clothing line in 2020. He’s purchased other commercial properties on West Dearborn, and also a parcel off River Road near the Englewood Sports Complex.
In April 2022, Duncan and partner Neil Hershman bought the 16 Handles frozen yogurt chain. Duncan announced that he planned to open a location of that chain in Englewood.
Over the years, Duncan has contributed thousands of dollars to the Englewood area, including paying for a prom for Lemon Bay students when COVID-19 forced the school district to cancel the official dance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.