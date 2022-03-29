The Sandpiper Key Golf League hasn’t forgotten our vets. The league recently donated $21,000 to the nonprofit It’s Our Turn that assists local vets in need. Photograph here are Cory Bigham and her father It’s Our Turn board member Richard Bigham, It’s Our Turn treasurer Michael Santiago, Its Our Turn president Al Carsten, golf league member Roger Ziemba and league tournament organizer Ted Stansbury.
ENGLEWOOD — Allen Carsten salutes the Sandpiper Key Golf League for its support of local veterans in need.
On March 25, the golf league presented a nonprofit veterans group, It’s Our Turn, with $21,000 the league raised during its two-day Red, White and Blue golf tournament.
One league member, Roger Ziemba matched $10,000 of the $15,000 the tournament raised. The league kept $4,000 in reserve.
“It’s amazing what they’ve done in the four years,” said Carsten, president of It’s Our Turn and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.
Tournament organizer Ted Stansbury said he vetted It’s Our Turn and found it to be a nonprofit assisting Charlotte County veterans who find themselves in need or dire straits.
The league did not ask the 40 participants in the tournament for any specific donation; instead, members donate what they felt appropriate. Several members donated $1,000 or more to help It’s Our Turn, Stansbury said.
Carsten said their goal is to give veterans a hand up, not a handout. Whatever the nonprofit raises goes directly to struggling veterans.
“It is a community’s responsibility to help out veterans who gave their service to the country,” Carsten said. “We feel the need to give back.”
He also described It’s Our Turn can cut through “red tape” many vets face.
STEPPING UP FOR VETS
The golf tournament is over until next year, but the public does have an opportunity to help local veterans.
It’s Our Turn hopes the public will sign up for its fundraising Memorial Day Veterans 10K and 5K race May 30 from Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
The nonprofit asks a $50 donation for the 5K, $60 for the 10K, and $45 for a virtual race donation. Registration closes April 15.
To learn more about It’s Our Turn, or to register for the Memorial Day races, visit itsourturninc.org. For more information, call 239-745-5038.
