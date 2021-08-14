The Caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital organized a special surprise to celebrate a century of life for patient Ellen “Dorothy” Mortenson on Thursday.
They showered her with a gift, cupcakes and balloons in her favorite color, purple.
Dorothy was born in Norway and moved to the United States when she was still a baby. She taught art school in Minneapolis for many years before moving to Englewood in 1964. She loves painting with oil. One of her favorite birthday memories was when she traveled to Norway and woke up with a beautiful card and a little box containing a ring given to her by her mother.
When asked what words of wisdom she has on how to live a long happy life, she said, “Eat lots of candy!” and chuckled. She continued, “It’s not smart to always hold back. When you want something, go for it. Be kind to everyone, and yourself, as well.”
While this can’t top her birthday in Norway, she enjoyed celebrating with her care team.
A-D OF THE YEAR
Matt Ennis, director of Athletics and Student Activities for the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, was recognized as 2021 Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. Ennis is a 17-year veteran of SCF’s athletic department leadership team. He administers SCF’s six intercollegiate athletics programs. The Manatees have enjoyed a high degree of success on the state and national levels during his tenure.
“This is a tremendous honor to be recognized by my colleagues, but this award is truly about the students and their perseverance over the last 12 months,” said Ennis.
The NACDA virtually hosted its 56th annual convention July 27-28, which featured short acceptance videos from all award winners.
Ennis earned his bachelor’s degree in 1996 from Louisiana State University, where he completed a sports medicine internship with LSU’s athletic department. He is nationally certified as an athletic trainer.
