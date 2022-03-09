On February 22nd The Englewood Moose presented The Englewood Girl Scout Troops with a $500 check for the Hometown Hero’s Program. Pictured are Girl Scouts from Troops 100, 615, 617, 330, 607 and 608 with Moose club members Newt Webb, Bob Stayrook, Mark Sipe, Rob Vetter, Jean Clark, Jim Thompson and John Bienkowski.
Artist Michele Moore accepts a check on behalf of the The Rock Box from Marie LaBrosse. Checks were presented to some of the performing art groups from the Kaleidoscope of Arts fundraiser at a reception last week.
Marie LaBrosse presents a check to members of the North Port Symphony at a reception last week. Checks were presented to some of the performing art groups from the Kaleidoscope of Arts fundraiser at an art reception at Wellen Park.
The Home Depot Foundation presented 100 5-gallon buckets filled with cleaning and disaster preparedness supplies to The Charlotte Harbor Sunset Rotary Club.
On Feb. 22, members of the Moose presented several Englewood Girl Scout Troops with a $500 check for the Hometown Heroes program. The program allows people to support different causes at the same time. Make a Hometown Heroes donation and buy cookies for active military personnel, local first responders, and other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.girlscoutsfl.org.
The Englewood lodge also donated three cases of Tommy Moose dolls to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies keep a couple of Tommy Moose dolls in patrol cars to help comfort children who may be in tough situations.
For more about Moose Lodge 1933, 55 W Dearborn St., Englewood, visit englewoodmoose.org or call 941-474-4100.
HOME DEPOT DISASTER GIVING
The Home Depot Foundation recently presented 100 5-gallon buckets filled with cleaning and disaster preparedness supplies to the Charlotte Harbor Sunset Rotary Club. The products will be distributed to low-income families in need after a hurricane event or natural disaster. The donation is possible from a grant from The Home Depot Foundation’s Annual Disaster Giving Program, which provided $15,000 to the Rotary club.
ROTONDA WOMAN’S CLUB
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly membership meeting at 9 a.m. March 17,at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. The March program will be sponsored by the Environment Community Service Program with a presentation by Suncoast Humane Society’s director of development, Margaret Ann Behrends. Visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
SWEETHEART DANCE
Holiday Estates I & II residents had a great time at their recent Sweetheart Dance at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. The club thanked several businesses for donating gift cards for the charity raffle. They included Boca Royale Golf Club, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Zarate’s Family Restaurant, Spinnaker Cafe, End Zone Sports Grill, Reid’s Nutrition Center, Lickity Split Cafe, Olde World Restaurant and Farlow’s on the Water.
COLLEGE NEWS
Local students named to Tallahassee Community College fall 2021 President’s List include Jack Debernardo, Britney Pina, Sophia Cordero, Vivian Maudlin, Kira Bysher and Ellie Digiacomo, all of Venice.
