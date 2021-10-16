The Charlotte Community Foundation recently donated $2,600 to the Charlotte County Imagination Library, a nonprofit that provides free books to preschool-age children whose parents or guardians register them.
The gift will increase the number of children in the program and enhance the Imagination Library’s participation in Arts in the Park, a collaborative effort of the Foundation, the Imagination Library, the Punta Gorda Symphony, Charlotte County government, and several other groups designed for families.
The gift came from a Community Foundation Field of Interest Fund, which allows donors to address needs they care about in key areas of community life.
The Foundation awards grants from the fund to nonprofits that are making a difference in the area the donor selects. The gift remains flexible enough to meet community needs in the donor’s area of interest — even as they change over time.
The Imagination Library’s impact is critical to the community to help get young students reading at grade level, said Justin J. Brand, the foundation’s director of community engagement.
“Ultimately the Charlotte County Public School graduation rate will continue to improve,” Brand added. “By offering at-home book delivery to an additional 104 families monthly is truly remarkable.”
“Dolly Parton’s vision when she established her Imagination Library program in 1996 has come alive in Charlotte County,” said Christine Zimmer, the Imagination Library’s managing director.
Imagination Library has mailed local children 129,000 books since the program started in March 2012. Charlotte County Schools shows the program helps the children be better prepared for school and success.
“The generosity of the CCF donors will provide free, monthly books to 104 children over the next year,” she added.
“Parents report how much their little ones love getting mail, and when each new book arrives, they beg for it to be read to them over and over,” Zimmer said.
CCIL Advisory Council members are responsible for raising the funds to pay for the books. Currently, the monthly expense is almost $4,800, Zimmer noted.
The CCIL was founded by Shawn Gilstad, who joined forces with Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody when the nonprofit was launched in 2011.
For registration and addition information, visit the CCIL website at www. charlottecountyimagination library.org. For more on the CCF, visit charlottecf.org.
Protecting K-9 Sadie
Members of the Retired Law Enforcement Association of Southwest Florida recently presented Punta Gorda Police Department’s K-9 Sadie and Officer Fernando Burga with a protective K-9 vest.
The first vest ever provided to a law enforcement agency by this organization was to PGPD’s K-9 Jedi nearly 10 years ago. K-9 Sadie’s vest is the 69th vest they have provided to an agency.
The police department announced Sadie’s arrival to the department in June 2020.
College news
The following local students made the Dean’s List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus.
• Evangelina Ferrero of Port Charlotte.
• Arianna Harding of Port Charlotte.
