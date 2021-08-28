The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice recently awarded two Christine Davis Memorial Adult Learner Scholarships.
Bianca Vales, who is finishing her bachelor of science in nursing degree in December of this year, received the scholarship for a second time. Pamela Leigh Schueler is seeking a bachelor’s degree in health services administration. Both students had to address the BPWEV members and talk about their goals, their families and how the scholarship is helping them to reach those goals.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. The public is invited to all meetings and information is available at www.bpwev.org. This organization believes in Women Helping Women. Adult Learner Scholarships are offered every year to women residing in Sarasota or Charlotte counties. BPWEV supports many local agencies who are helping families and children.
Good news for cats
Feline Friends of Southwest Florida has been awarded a $15,000 grant made possible by Florida Animal Friend, an organization whose mission is to help end pet overpopulation in the state of Florida through its sale of specialty license plates.
Florida Animal Friends’ board of directors reviews grant applications from nonprofit and municipal agencies across Florida, awarding grant funding to those who further its mission to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs. Feline Friends is one of many organizations chosen across the state as grant recipients for 2021.
Feline Friends will use the grant funding by focusing its efforts on spay/neuter surgeries for feral and outdoor cats in DeSoto County, a predominately underserved community.
“This grant from Florida Animal Friend precisely fits with our mission. We both seek to reduce the uncontrolled growth of the homeless cat population in DeSoto County through proactive spay/neuter efforts,” said Cathy Worster, president of Feline Friends of Southwest Florida.
“Our mission is to end the unnecessary breeding cycle of homeless cats, immediately improve their quality of life, and assist the citizens in DeSoto county who serve as their caregivers. There is a pressing need for spay/neuter services in DeSoto County. We want to thank everyone who purchased an Animal Friend license plate to promote the mission, and to thank the citizens in DeSoto County who support our efforts. We are also grateful to the selection committee who awarded this grant proposal. We know this will be a huge benefit to DeSoto County residents who urgently need this service in their community.”
Skubik promoted to captain
Ryan Skubik, of Englewood, who is assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard, was promoted to the rank of captain on March 10.
Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the promotion in recognition of Skubik’s capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov.
COLLEGE NEWS
Dylan Kearney, of North Port, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology
Joshua Schuler, of Punta Gorda, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.