PHOTO Provided
PHOTO PROVIDED
ENGLEWOOD — On Feb. 1, residents of the Oyster Creek mobile home community in Englewood assisted Charlotte County’s Parks and Natural Resources staff to remove hurricane debris from the northern property boundary of nearby Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park.
“This wonderful group has demonstrated what it truly means to be part of our community here in Charlotte County,” said Environmental Land Management Specialist David Smith.
The removed approximately 126 50-gallon bags of debris, as well as 15 truckloads of roofing material. Debris removed from the property included soffit, shingles, gutters, aluminum panels and Styrofoam insulation.
College news
Emmersyn Doro, of Port Charlotte, was named to Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Makayla Pelletier, of Punta Gorda, and Madison Baptiste, of Port Charlotte were named to the dean’s list at The University of Tampa for the fall 2022 semester.
Grant Tucker, of Port Charlotte, and Izabelle Lopez-Rivas of Port Charlotte, were named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College.
Skylar Glastonbury, of Port Charlotte, was named to Tallahassee Community College fall 2022 dean’s list.
Dylan Kearney of North Port, and Alexis Evans of Punta Gorda, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
Brandon Gielow, of Englewood, and Noah Neitlich, of Osprey, were awarded Gold Stars for fall the Fall 2022 session at The Citadel in South Carolina.
Hannah McSwain, of Port Charlotte, and Sansaray Placek, of Port Charlotte, graduated with a bachelor degree from the The University of Tampa in December 2022.
