ENGLEWOOD — On Feb. 1, residents of the Oyster Creek mobile home community in Englewood assisted Charlotte County’s Parks and Natural Resources staff to remove hurricane debris from the northern property boundary of nearby Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park.

“This wonderful group has demonstrated what it truly means to be part of our community here in Charlotte County,” said Environmental Land Management Specialist David Smith.


