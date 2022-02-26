About 40 “little princesses,” sporting their fanciest garb, were entertained at a recent Princess Tea Party at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood. The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Public Library sponsored the party, which was coordinated by Youth Librarian Ashley Guerzo.
Princesses Kara and Emily, of Wish Upon a Star Parties, provided song, dance and games. Guerzo and volunteer staff served tasty buffet treats with “special tea” to all the princesses and their families.
All agreed it was a “royal day” to be in Englewood.
Like many nonprofits and volunteer organizations, the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, have not been able to have their usual fundraising events. However thanks to some grants and the generosity of many groups and individuals, the group has managed to keep collecting, sorting, packing and delivering hygiene products to homeless and needy children through North Port’s schools, according to board member Pat Petersmark.
Last month the group delivered 795 bags, as usual.
The Back Pack Angels will have an information table and donation station for hygiene products at this Saturday’s Winterfest, a benefit concert organized by two other nonprofits, When All Else Fails and the Kiwanis Club of North Port. It’s set for 2 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 254, 6048 Taneytown Road, North Port. This is a cash-only outdoor event, with continuous bands playing and many food trucks available.
On March 1, the Back Pack Angles will participate in Boca Lupo’s Pizza for a Cause. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at any Boca Lupo location — North Port, Wellen Park or Port Charlotte — and the organization will earn a portion of the proceeds.
The Angels will be back at American Legion Post 254 on March 4 for a car show to benefit local veterans, It’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lots of food, prizes and fun. Bring hygiene products to donate.
The Back Pack angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at AmVets Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Check out www.backpackangels.org and Facebook, or call 941-888-2810 for more information or to donate or volunteer.
COLLEGE NEWS
Jake Owens, of Venice, was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 president’s list.
