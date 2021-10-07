ENGLEWOOD — While not seeing a record-breaking crowd, Englewood's farmers market Thursday is off to a good start.
Construction work didn't keep a healthy number of customers from turning out for the first Thursday farmers market day along West Dearborn Street.
"The construction doesn't take away from the charm of Old Englewood," said Denise Caposella, an Englewood resident and regular at the annual fall-winter farmers markets.
She was excited the work on West Dearborn's streetscaping didn't put a kibosh on staging Englewood's the various farmers markets along West Dearborn.
"I haven't heard a single negative complaint," said Keith Rowley, a member of the new Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset chapter. The club members worked hard to replace the previous nonprofit farmers market, which dissolved over the summer, and opened with the new Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market. It's set for from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays from now through May 2022.
Many of the traditional vendors at the nonprofit market returned this year.
"We're really happy the people turned out," said Alonzo Hernandez, of Hernandez Farm Produce from Plant City.
His family have been regular vendors at Englewood's farmers market for nearly a decade. November and December promise a good harvest of fall tomatoes and strawberries, he said.
And hopefully, lots of customers, both locals and winter visitors.
Because construction is underway at the Pioneer Plaza, the vendors at the nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market set up along 280 and 300 W. Dearborn St. The properties are owned by Elaine Miller’s Suncoast Architect and Rowley Insurance Agency.
"People do not know we are here yet," suggested Betty Jo Baca of Baca Bread, a kosher bakery in Port Charlotte. "We're here and ready to go."
"It's going very well," said Donna Giroux, manager for Joyce Colmar’s Dearborn Street Market, which has been a mainstay at the corner of North Elm and West Dearborn streets for many seasons.
From the opening Thursday, Giroux said she expects it will be a "great season."
Hopefully, farmers market patrons will have an easier time in the future strolling west to the businesses along the 400 block of West Dearborn, suggested Dan Klein of Culture Coffee.
The intersection at West Dearborn North Elm and Magnolia streets Thursday was still under construction. The north side of the 300 block of West Dearborn is still waiting completion of new sidewalks and landscaping. On the south side of the intersection, pedestrians had to gingerly navigate around construction of the intersection.
Other businesses owners felt they did see a bit more foot traffic Thursday due to spillover from the farmers market.
"We've had more browsers," said Joni Boger of Englewood Art & Frame, 443 W. Dearborn St.
