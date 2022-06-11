SARASOTA — Later this year, Sarasota County’s bus system will sport a new look and a new name: Breeze.
Sarasota County commissioners selected the new name after Transit Director Jane Grogg explained that the change came as part of a broader initiative approved by the commission in October 2020 to create a new mobility service for the county.
Another of those changes introduced earlier this year, Mobility on Demand, is proving to be extremely popular, Grogg told commissioners.
Grogg said that the trend in the transit industry is moving away from acronyms such as SCAT to more descriptive, catchy titles.
She pointed to WeGo in Nashville and Pasco County’s GoPasco.
Among the four options that popped up during discussions with stakeholders such as riders and county employees, including SCAT drivers, Breeze proved most popular as best reflecting what Sarasota County was all about.
The other three options for commissioners to consider were SaGo, Surf, and Mobi.
“I love calling it the Breeze,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said before commenting about the mobility on demand service. “That’s one of the best things we’ve ever done. It’s Uber for the ordinary citizen.”
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger added.
Commission Chairman Alan Maio took a different tact, referring to the inception of SCAT in 1979.
“I still don’t know how in heck that name got through,” he said.
Following the discussion, Grogg wrote via email that with the selection of the new name, staff would focus on all the aspects of branding, including a new logo.
“We anticipate this taking several months and hope to have the overall timeline developed by the end of the summer,” Grogg wrote.
