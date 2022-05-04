ENGLEWOOD — While in Clearwater on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted his "commitment" to supporting $14 million for combating red tide, his office said in a news release.
The money is slated for the 2022-23 budget, the office stated.
"This funding will support dedicated research efforts through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Mote Marine Laboratory in addition to providing grants through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for red tide cleanup," the news release stated.
About $40 million has been added to research and fight red tide since 2019, it said.
“Since my first week in office, I have been focused on protecting Florida’s environment,” DeSantis said in the news release. “Not only do red tide blooms affect our coastal waterways, but impacts of blooms can also negatively impact businesses and decrease tourism. We will continue to proactively work with local partners to ensure Florida is at the forefront of innovative technologies to mitigate against harmful blooms.”
Red tide has had several years of devastating affects to Southwest Florida in the last decade, including in 2018, 2019 and 2020. DeSantis visited Englewood Beach during his campaign in the summer of 2018, where he vowed to fight red tide.
The red tide algae, Karina brevis, is natural to the Gulf of Mexico. Problems begin for humans and marine life is when blooms exceed 100,000 or more cells per liter of water.
Humans can suffer respiratory and other ailments, while fish and other marine life can die due to higher concentrations of red tide algae.
According to research, the red tide algae exists in nutrient-poor water 20 or more miles offshore where “resting populations” live in water columns or sediments. Winds, wave action and currents can bring the blooms closer to shore.
The airborne toxins are released when waves break up the cells. Blooms of higher-than-normal concentrations of the red tide algae occur annually in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the wildlife officials.
The new funding includes $4.8 million for the Center for Red Tide Research at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
DeSantis sought the center's creation in 2019 to improve monitoring techniques "and conduct research to better track, predict, and mitigate the effects of red tide on Florida communities."
"As a result of Governor DeSantis’ leadership, since 2019, red tide sampling has increased by 68% and involves more than 60 partners across the state," the governor's office said in the news release. "Additionally, offshore sampling, where red tide originates, has doubled since 2019."
Another $3 million goes to The Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative to research how to lessen red tide impact. The program is a partnership between Mote Marine Laboratory and FWC.
Another $20 million will be available for technologies to combat harmful algal blooms and to support county governments in red tide cleanup efforts — with at least $5 million set for a red tide emergency grant program.
"These grants will support county governments with cleanup efforts in areas affected by red tide in order to mitigate the effects on visitors and residents in the affected areas," the news release stated. "This $20 million investment will double the amount available in the current year budget."
Another million dollars will look to study long-term effects of red tide and other algal bloom exposure to humans.
Mote Marine officials praised DeSantis' leadership — along with appreciating state lawmakers for their help with Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative.
“This initiative is bringing together the best and brightest minds in science to utilize innovative approaches and technologies to determine the most effective and ecologically compatible methods for mitigating the adverse effects of red tide,” Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President/CEO Michael Crosby said.
