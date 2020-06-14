ENGLEWOOD — Grande Aire will maintain its presence in Boca Grande, but is establishing major refrigeration and air conditioning operations at a new facility in mainland Englewood.
Grande Aire is establishing a new 9,467-square-foot sales and operations center on South McCall Road at Faust Drive in Englewood. It’s the former home of the P.C.T. Enterprises car lot.
Grande Aire services customers from Sarasota to South Punta Gorda. The goal is open the Englewood center early next month.
Grande Aire Services was first established in 1992 in Boca Grande at 330 E Railroad Ave. It now has 100 employees and earned an A+ and a five star rating from the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org.
“We will still have a dedicated staff on Boca Grande,” said Linda Stover, Grande Aire sales and marketing coordinator.
The company operates a satellite office in Sarasota’s North Gate neighborhood to serve its customers there. The Englewood facility, however, will be home for a majority of Grande Aire’s fleet, sales, service and other personnel.
Grande Aire serves both commercial and residential customers with heating, refrigeration and air conditioning boat and appliance needs. The company also offers 24/7 service to its clientele, Stover said.
