Frederick and Dagmar Kropp will be remembered in ways the couple wouldn’t have imagined when he died in 1928 and she died in 1932 in Englewood.
But now they’re back. At least the headstones that marked their graves. And that has put the Kropps in the center of a mystery.
CONSTRUCTION STOPPED
Sarasota County slapped a stop order Feb. 21 on Pulte Homes, keeping crews from clearing property for what will be the start of the BeachWalk by Manasota Key development. A construction crew encroached upon the property of Richard Freshwater on East Manasota Beach Road, a few hundred yards east of State Road 776.
Like some of his neighbors, Freshwater wasn’t anxious to see a new development abut his home, but he kept a tall line of trees along his property line to act as a vegetative buffer. No more. A Pulte crew plowed down the trees. The construction crew also crushed a junker Mustang that Freshwater said he was keeping for parts.
Pulte Homes was cited for not pulling a tree permit, county officials said. The bulldozers restarted Monday clearing the property for development, neighbors reported.
“The tree permit was issued last Friday and all fees would have been paid prior to issuance,” county spokeswoman Brianne Grant wrote in an email. “There were no penalties except for the $300 fee to remove the Stop Work Order.”
But at the same time, a mystery on the property arose and came to light about the last resting place of the Kropps. It remains unresolved.
WHO WERE THE KROPPS?
Beneath a pine and some brush on the property Pulte is clearing for development, lies a grave stone for Dagmar Kropp, born Jan. 4, 1868, died July 17, 1932; and her husband, Frederick Kropp, born Sept. 16, 1860; died Dec. 20, 1928.
The couple’s stone is in mint condition, despite its age. Nature, however, wasn’t as kind to a second headstone beside the Kropps. The second stone is smaller, weathered and wiped cleaned of any information identifying whose grave it may have marked.
Three, four or more properties separate the location of the gravestones from the 20.5-acre Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens on Englewood Road (State Road 776). The properties are not in any way contiguous.
The Find a Grave website, however, lists Frederick and Dagmar Kropp as being buried at Gulf Pines, along with a Leo A. Kropp, born 1895 and died 1969, and Elsie D. Kropp, born 1897 and died 1992. According to the website, the graves are marked with metallic plaques in Gulf Pines. A web page for Gulf Pines also suggests the cemetery is less than 60 years old.
Were the Kropps re-interred in Gulf Pines? Was a cemetery already established at Gulf Pines in the late 1920s, early 1930s? And if Kropps were brought to Gulf Pines, then why abandon an obviously well crafted and expensive gravestone. Why did their gravestone end up in the woods?
Sarasota County Historical Resources reported no survey in its records of the Beachwalk property having graves or grave markers on it.
County staff did walk the property Monday, found the gravestones, other artifacts, including a concrete slab, said Rob Bendus, county Historical Resources manager.
“Our primary focus is not to disturb human remains,” Bendus said.
The county is now considering its options and next steps. The discovery falls under “Fortuitous Finds” county codes and possibly state statues dealing with unmarked human remains.
“Historical Resources staff have been in communication with the county Planning and Development Services to inform all involved that the area needs to be avoided of any earth-moving activity until a determination has been made as to whether human remains are present,” Grant said.
“We will continue the investigation on our part until that determination can be made,” she said.
Pulte Homes representatives could not be reached for comment regarding the stop order or their knowledge of the gravestones on the property. Gulf Pines spokespersons also could not be reached.
MORE ABOUT THE KROPPS
A 1932 Sarasota Herald obituary describes how Dagmar Kropp, originally from Copenhagen, Denmark, died “after a lengthy illness” in the Englewood home of Mrs. Harry Rigby on Loma Linda Avenue in July of 1932.
Kropp, who was 64 when she died, had moved to Englewood six years prior to her death, according to the obituary. She had a son, Leo, and an unnamed daughter. A memorial service was held at the Englewood Woman’s Club and she was interned at an “Englewood cemetery.” The obituary never identifies where the Englewood cemetery is located. The Woman’s Club has no mention of Kropp in its records.
Dagmar’s arrangements were handled by Thacker and Van Gilder. Among his various talents and business pursuits, George L. Thacker was the first licensed undertaker in Sarasota, according to an article written by former Sarasota County Historian Ann A. Shank.
Dagmar’s son, Leo, is better remembered.
In her “The History of Early Englewood,” Josephine Cortez, crediting the Sarasota Herald Tribune article as her source, wrote how Leo Kropp and J.D. Tate represented the Englewood Chamber of Commerce at “an all day” meeting in Tampa with state transportation meeting in Tampa.
According to Cortez, the chamber was angered by the conditions of the road leading into Englewood, what’s now a portion of State Road 776 and Old Englewood Road.
Lifelong Englewood resident Bill Davis, now 79 then a 9- or 10-year-old boy, recalled how Leo and his wife, Elsie, drove around Englewood in a gray Packard. He remembers Leo as a big man and Elsie with snow-white hair.
According to a Sarasota Herald obituary, Leo, then 73, died in Englewood in February, 1969. He had been born in 1919 in New York City and came to Englewood in 1925. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in Venice until 1934.
The obituary credits Leo as being “instrumental in the development of the Town Center, Englewood Gardens, Manasota Gardens, Overbrook Gardens and more recently Englewood Isles.” He was a charter member of the Englewood American Legion post, a board member for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and a trustee for the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
A memorial service for Leo was held at St. David’s Episcopal Church. L.A. Ainger, J.D. Tate, C.B. McDuffie, Milo E. Bolander, Guy Curwood and Dale E. Harvey are listed as his pallbearers.
Despite being a trustee for the Lemon Bay Cemetery, Leo was buried at Gulf Pines. Elsie would later die in 1992 at the age of 94-95, according to Find A Grave. She was buried with her husband at Gulf Pines.
Except for his wife Elsie, no other surviving family survivors were listed in Leo’s obituary
