ENGLEWOOD — The historic Green Street Church Museum will start looking greener at its new home beside the Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue.
Englewood's Phillips & Sons Landscape arrived this week with 21-, 10- to 12-foot-tall buttonwood and black olive trees, to be planted at the church.
Phillips & Sons planted the trees Friday. An irrigation system will be installed as early as next week, and once the water is ready, workers can lay sod.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society looks forward to the completion of the landscaping and a driveway from Alta Vista Avenue to the 90-year-old historic structure — which now sits on the corner of State Road 776 and Second Avenue.
Sarasota County won't conduct its final inspection and issue a certificate of occupancy until all the work is complete, including the landscaping, Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said.
Helping the cause
The Historical Society is a small nonprofit that took on a herculean task when its members decided to save the 90-year-old wooden church building from destruction. In September 2018, the structure inched its way one mile from its longtime leased property on West Green Street to the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The Green Street Church had been Englewood's first church. While no longer a house of worship, it is still an active part of the Englewood community. The Historical Society schedules meetings and community events, weddings and memorials and other activities.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated the property to the Historical Society to ensure the church would have a "forever home" there. Besides, the cemetery itself is a historic community site.
Members, however, don't know what the final costs will be to get its doors back open. The final bill could exceed $200,000.
Some businesses and various service groups have stepped up, relieving the Historical Society of some of the costs it faces. The Englewood's Community Redevelopment Agency provided two $50,000 grants, but Sarasota County is holding back the second matching-fund grant Sarasota County until the Historical Society is issued its Certificate of Occupancy.
Individual donations, large and small, have been making a difference. Donations can help offset the $19,000 the landscaping is expected cost. Donors of $350 or more will be able to "adopt" a tree or plant and will be remembered with a commemorative plaque.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations may be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
