NORTH PORT— Grief counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at North Port High School for anyone affected by the crash that occurred Sunday morning on Manasota Key Road.

The school sent out an automated message to parents Sunday afternoon informing them there was a car crash involving North Port High students, and that counselors would be available.

Counseling sessions may also be set up via Zoom video-conferencing platform by contacting assistant principal Shannon Fusco at shannon.fusco@sarasotacountyschools.net or 941-423-8558.

The crash occurred at 1:17 a.m. Sunday on Manasota Key Road, when a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle collided with multiple trees.

According to the report, the driver, an 18-year-old from North Port was killed. The passengers, a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male, both from North Port, sustained serious injuries.

No names have been released at this time, and the crash is still under investigation by FHP.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

