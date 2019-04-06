VENICE — The largest expansion in the history of Sarasota Memorial Hospital is underway.
Ground was broken Thursday for Sarasota Memorial’s Venice hospital, at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
Sarasota Memorial provides health care services in more than a dozen locations separate from its Sarasota campus, including urgent care centers, emergency rooms and healthcare centers.
SMH-Venice will be a full-service, 90-bed hospital offering cardiology, gastroenterology, obstetrics, neurology, oncology, orthopedics and urology, among other services.
It will have a 20-bed observation unit; a 28-bed emergency room; a 10-bed labor and delivery/postpartum unit; eight surgical suites, including a dedicated operating room for emergency and scheduled obstetrical procedures; a community clinic; a medical office building; and a parking garage.
A building that could serve as a hurricane shelter is in discussion with the county.
The tax-supported hospital has been aiming to put a facility in Venice for years. It tried to buy the existing hospital in 1995 and again in 2015, but its offers were rejected. Then it applied for state permission to build one and it took until last summer for a final OK.
“It’s been a long time coming, but I guess it’s finally here,” board chair Joe DeVirgilio said at the groundbreaking, which he called a “landmark occasion.”
Building a hospital in Venice will serve Sarasota Memorial’s longstanding goal of enhancing healthcare in South County, he said.
Construction likely won’t begin until late July or early August and will take more than two years.
A number of Sarasota Memorial staff physicians are already planning to set up a practice in the medical office building.
Growing the medical community in South County is a preliminary step to the eventual construction of a hospital in North Port, officials have said on numerous occasions.
The Venice facility could add more than 600 local jobs, officials said.
Venice Mayor John Holic, who participated in the groundbreaking, said it’s good to know that city residents who pay taxes to support Sarasota Memorial will be able to more easily access its services.
In 2016, he wrote a letter in support of the hospital’s application for a state certificate of need but he said Thursday he would have opposed it if Sarasota Memorial had been trying to compete with the original Venice Hospital, which was founded by local doctors.
It’s had three corporate owners based outside the area since it was sold in 1995.
Sarasota Memorial’s entry into Venice is “probably 10 years too late, but right on time,” he said.
