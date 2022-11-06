Ron Zeleski, founder of The Long Walk Home, a Venice organization created to help veterans transition from service to civilian life, recently visited Canton, Ohio, where he and another organization member were honored.
Zeleski and Ron Newhouse, the TLWH training director, had been invited by Bryan Bowman, director of Military & Veteran Affairs under U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez, to speak at a local school and the Military Family Center in Louisville, Ohio.
While there, they also visited the Serving Area Military Center in Massillon, Ohio and The Patriot Project in North Canton, Ohio. They also participated in the local Veteran Resource Fair for two days, where they spoke about The Long Walk Home’s work to assist veterans.
At the fair, The Long Walk Home was honored by women of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, an organization that awards veterans and service members with handmade quilts.
Zaleksi and Newhouse were each presented with red, white and blue quilts.
According to the Quilt of Valor website, a Quilt of Valoris the organization’s award to service members and veterans who have been touched by war.
It is given as a thank you “for their service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” There are quilting groups all over the United States that concentrate on making such quilts to honor veterans from all services.
A day after the event, Zaleski and Newhouse received a call from Bowman, who shared that five people who had been struggling with suicidal thoughts had stepped forward to receive help.
One of them, a high school student, expressed wishes to get involved in The Long Walk Home’s Mentorship Program.
Bowman is now a mentor and eager to help the organization pursue its mission to reduce suicide.
