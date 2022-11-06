Mililitary speakers honored in Canton, Ohio

Ron Zeleski, founder of Venice-based The Long Walk Home, and Ron Newhouse, the organization’s training director, receive quilts from Quilts of Valor Foundation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Ron Zeleski, founder of The Long Walk Home, a Venice organization created to help veterans transition from service to civilian life, recently visited Canton, Ohio, where he and another organization member were honored.

Zeleski and Ron Newhouse, the TLWH training director, had been invited by Bryan Bowman, director of Military & Veteran Affairs under U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez, to speak at a local school and the Military Family Center in Louisville, Ohio.


