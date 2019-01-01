Each month, Steve and Janine Marrone pick up the tab for a group lunch in Englewood.
The free Homeless to Home luncheon is open to representatives from local governments and nonprofits who provide resources to people who are homeless or are in danger of becoming homeless without some help.
During the lunch, a guest speaker from an area social services-based group gives a short presentation on some aspect of homelessness, community needs or trends impacting the working poor in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Then groups such as Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood, The New Paradigm Foundation, Our Mothers House in Venice, or the Back Pack Angels, are invited to speak about any services offered, updates on upcoming fundraisers, events, grant opportunities or needs.
As a massive challenge issued by the group’s emcee, Ellen Domke, asks agencies to bring a “problem” so others can either help or offer guidance. It’s worked several times in 2018. One agency announced it was working with a pregnant teen in need of housing and prenatal services. Another group immediately spoke up explaining there was availability at a group home. Another said “at-risk pregnancy services” are offered through the health department.
Attendees also learn what’s happening with agencies. For example, it was announced the 211 program (that serves as a one-stop shop for social services resources) that was funded and operated in Sarasota County for decades was being shifted to another county. Also reported during a meeting was the Department of Children and Families office in North Port, which served Englewood residents, was closing in the spring and reopening in Venice.
With a free flow of information and an open invitation to any churches, government, foundations, law enforcement, businesses, the private sector or nonprofits, Domke realized some are missing from the luncheons.
“It’s my new year’s resolution to see one or more Sarasota County commissioners as well as a Venice City Council member and the manager of the Boys & Girls Club in North Port come to these meetings,” Domke said.
“We have members of the North Port Police Department come. We have deputies from the new Sarasota County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team come and speak and learn about additional resources they may not have known about. We would love to see the city of Venice send one or two council members and maybe their police chief or an officer or staffer who deals with homelessness and other social services issues like rape, crimes against the elderly, etc.
“By them sending people from government, we can learn what’s being done to help with homelessness or affordable housing issues,” she said. “It’s the same with a county commissioner. A county commissioner represents Englewood. We know there’s an issue of affordable housing there. Is the county doing anything new in 2019 to deal with that issue? We know red tide impacted so many people in Englewood and Venice in 2018. Is there anything new the county is doing about that issue? We would love to learn and share with the service agencies any new information, especially if it’s helpful to the community.”
Domke said having someone from the Boys & Girls Club and a youth group in Englewood will be an asset.
“Many of us are older,” she said. “Some of us at the meetings come from communities like Heron Creek and West Villages. If we learn about kids who are struggling and what their needs are, we can go back to our groups and talk about how we can possibly can possibly help or volunteer. The possibilities are endless when you bring like-minded people together to brainstorm for one hour at these Homeless to Home meetings.”
Domke said she knows the luncheons are effective in helping the homeless, homebound and working poor.
“It was at one a Homeless to Home meeting Janine (Marrone) learned that Meals on Wheels in North Port was hampered by not having a large enough kitchen,” Domke said. “She gave a grant that helped them move into a new building along U.S. 41 with much bigger kitchen space. Now they can serve more homebound seniors. They also work with the police department to alert them if a person doesn’t answer their door for their daily meal.”
Members of Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood were looking to expand services in the community. They started attending Homeless to Home meetings to learn about local needs. After learning New Hope Church in North Port was delivering free Thanksgiving meals to Englewood residents, church volunteers saw they could help. The churches talked after the Homeless meetings and decided to partner for the Thanksgiving meals.
“We won’t stop asking for elected officials to come,” Domke said. “Elected officials meet with so many groups and talk to people individually. We feel if they had some of these additional resources, they might be able to help even more people.”
The next luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jacaranda West Country Club, 1901 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Admission is free but a reservation is required to ellendomke1@yahoo.com by Jan. 11.
