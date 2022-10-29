Grove City homicide

Detectives and crime scene technicians examine the front yard of Brett Robert Kennedy's home in Grove City on Friday. Kennedy was charged with second-degree homicide in what officials say was a "domestic homicide."

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

GROVE CITY — A Grove City man remained in the Charlotte County Jail following his first appearance in court Saturday.

Brett Robert Kennedy 2022

Brett Robert Kennedy

Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, of 2510 11th St., was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree homicide, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He was originally booked without bond. 


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments