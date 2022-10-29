Detectives and crime scene technicians examine the front yard of Brett Robert Kennedy's home in Grove City on Friday. Kennedy was charged with second-degree homicide in what officials say was a "domestic homicide."
GROVE CITY — A Grove City man remained in the Charlotte County Jail following his first appearance in court Saturday.
Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, of 2510 11th St., was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree homicide, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He was originally booked without bond.
Deputies were called to Kennedy's home at 5:32 a.m. Friday, officials said. They took Kennedy into custody immediately. They described the killing as a “domestic homicide.”
Kennedy had been arrested before in Charlotte County for minor offenses, according to court records. In 2012, when he was 18, he was charged with petty theft. He was sentenced to 25 hours of community service which he completed.
In 2016, he was arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling at a business near his home. The charges were later dropped.
Neighbor Tom O’Keefe said he knew the people who lived in the house. He also sees domestic violence of the alleged homicide as possibly indicative of a larger problem.
“People are stressed out seeing all the carnage and (hurricane) debris,” O’Keefe said. “It’s depressing.”
He questioned why Florida lacks facilities in which the mentally disturbed and mentally challenged can find the care they need.
