GROVE CITY — Marilyn Moore won't keep silent about what she feels is a lack of maintenance for the Grove City Walking Park.
The linear park, extending from Placida Road to Bourbon Street, needs a little TLC, and Moore thinks Charlotte County needs to provide that.
Moore, who lives next door to the park, felt strongly enough to write a letter to the Sun that was published Thursday. She and other Grove City residents have been picking up where the county's cleanup of the park has left off.
"We're old and it's getting old fast," Moore said of how she and other residents have been cleaning up trash in the park on an almost daily basis.
They'd like to see more frequent maintenance by the county.
The park appears to be partially fallow now with vegetation growing over the paved walkways and large patches of dead vegetation. It appears free of trash but that's only due to residents, not the county. Trash receptacles have been removed. But even when they were at the park, they weren't emptied on a regular basis and often were left overflowing with trash. The park's irrigation system has been damaged.
"We are aware of the difficulties," said Jack Donovan, chairman of the Grove City street and drainage taxing unit advisory board. Charlotte County set up the Grove City municipal service benefit taxing unit to pay for park maintenance. Last year, a county contractor installed the first irrigation system for the park that's still under warranty, Donovan said.
"We're working to see that the issues are resolved," Donovan said. The advisory board, he said, is scheduled to discuss maintenance of the park at its next meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Charlotte's West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.
Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said Thursday, "We are working to improve the park and are aware of some of the maintenance issues with the contractor. Unfortunately, some of the 'night time residents' do not respect the park and are causing more maintenance issues."
Public Works contracts mowing and landscaping maintenance with Walker’s Services Inc. The countywide landscape maintenance contract covers grass mowing, weeding the plant beds, and irrigation repairs.
"Irrigation was intact when Public Works took over the maintenance, but due to natural elements and some malicious acts, the lines were broken," Doherty said.
"The gazebo has been repaired and cleaned. The maintenance contractor is directed to inspect the irrigation system on a monthly basis making any necessary repairs at the time of inspection, remove all dead plant materials from the beds and maintain the landscape beds free from dead plant materials, and, lastly, to trim any plant material back from the edge of the sidewalk."
The county is working to replace new pads upon which new trash receptacles will set.
If the advisory board wants, the county can replace the dead plants, Doherty said.
