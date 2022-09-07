ENGLEWOOD — Summer rains cause Sarasota County to extend the completion date of road work and construction along West Dearborn Street.
But event organizers are planning fun for Englewood's Pioneer Plaza and West Dearborn Street.
ENGLEWOOD — Summer rains cause Sarasota County to extend the completion date of road work and construction along West Dearborn Street.
But event organizers are planning fun for Englewood's Pioneer Plaza and West Dearborn Street.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board will consider at its Sept. 12 recommending the approval three new events to be held in historical Englewood's business district.
The advisory board is scheduled to meet 1 p.m. Monday at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood.
Among those events, Sydney Martin wants to create an Artists Colony event at the plaza Oct. 19. The event will feature artists from Venice south to Punta Gorda. With support and sponsorship from the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, proceeds will benefit music, theater and other arts programs at Englewood Elementary, Englewood SKY Academy and Lemon Bay High School.
The artists and artisans will be encouraged to create the art at tent galleries to display and sell their works. The event is juried, but the fees are minimal, $30 for those who have their own tent and less for those who limit their art work and are willing to share space with other artists. For more information, email Martin at i2garden@yahoo.com.
Other traditional events will return this fall.
That includes the Old Englewood Village Association's popular Halloween Safe Walk, which is planned for Halloween night, Oct. 31. Les Bernstein, who serves on the OEVA board, said there are still some details to iron out, but the Safe Walk will be back.
Another return is from the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education, a nonprofit organization known as F.A.M.E. that provides musical instruments and equipment to area school students. The group, which missed a couple of years due to COVID and construction, is scheduled to hold their annual Music City festival fundraiser the weekend of Nov. 11-12.
With a brand-new bandshell and other amenities at the Dearborn Plaza, F.A.M.E. organizer Jim Pivovar said he's excited to sponsor the musical fundraiser there this year.
Then, too, the nonprofit Olde Englewood Farmers Market will be returning to the plaza this fall now that the band shell and other work is completed.
But due to the continuing roadwork along West Dearborn, Englewood Beach Waterfest will once again hold its Block Party in November (in front of Obee's Sub Shop) at the Englewood Shopping Center, 262 S. Indiana Ave., between West Cowles Street and Palm Grove Avenue.
For more information about the Englewood CRA, call 941-473-9795.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.