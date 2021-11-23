SARASOTA — If State Sen. Joe Gruters succeeds and Florida voters ultimately agree, more county officials in the state could be subject to recall.
Gruters, the chairman of the Florida Republican Party who represents Sarasota and Charlotte counties in the state senate, has filed a bill to place a constitutional amendment regarding recalls on the Nov. 2022 general election ballot.
Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, who represents parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, has filed a companion measure in the state legislature.
Current state law regarding the recall of local elected officials applies only to municipalities and the 22 counties with a charter form of government. It applies not only to county commissioners but other constitutional officers as well such as sheriffs and supervisors of elections.
Both the Sarasota County Charter and the Charlotte County Charter contain recall provisions for commissioners and other constitutional officers under the provisions of state law. Over the last 30 years, only a handful of elected officials in either county have been subject of a recall effort, none successfully.
The particular statute provides that the recall of an elected official is initiated by a petition and contains sections relating to the number of signatures required, the grounds, and the recall election.
But Gruters’ proposed amendment would add a new section to Article 8 of the Florida Constitution allowing for the legislature to provide by general law for the recall of all county officials and commissioners, something the current recall statute doesn’t provide for.
Thus, those elected county officials in counties without a charter would become subject to recall if Gruters’ proposal makes it onto the ballot and voters subsequently approve.
The proposed measure does not apply to members of the governor or the cabinet or the state legislature.
