ENGLEWOOD — Sea turtles are transforming the Gulf of Mexico beaches of local barrier islands into nurseries.
"It's looking like another robust nesting season," said Brenda Bossman who is the state primary permit holder overseeing the volunteer sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro Islands, north of the Don Pedro State Park.
So far this season, which started May 1, volunteers have documented 186 loggerhead and three green sea turtle nests on just those two islands. Generally, the nesting season peaks in mid-July, Bossman said.
Loggerheads dominate among the local sea turtle species. But like Knight and Don Pedro, Manasota Key is also seeing green sea turtles nesting, said Zoe Bass, the primary permit holder with Wilma Katz on Manasota Key overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer patrols.
The club hadn't posted Friday its latest numbers, but Bass said she wouldn't be surprised if Manasota Key hasn't seen 900 or more nests documented.
From Venice north to Longboat Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer sea turtle patrols. As of May 28, Mote reported 440 loggerhead nests and one green sea turtle nest.
"It's going nicely," Bass said.
She also noted how the turtles are nesting everywhere along the beaches. That's important since the location of a nest can help determine the gender of the hatching turtles emerging from a nest.
Nests that incubate in warmer sand, like those upland on a beach or in the dunes, will see more females hatched, whereas nests closer to the surf and periodically washed over by waves incubate eggs in cooler sand and will see predominately male turtles emerging from the nests.
The eggs can survive if washed over by waves, but if its inundated with water, displacing oxygen in the sand, the eggs will not hatch, Bass explained.
Turtle patrol members were well aware of the approach of a tropical system Friday, and would be prepared to inspect nests after the weather passed.
Shorebirds challenges
The shorebirds, unlike the sea turtles, are struggling this season.
Along with the nesting turtles, various shorebirds — Wilson's and snowy plovers, least terns, black skimmers and American oystercatchers — nest on local barrier island beaches. Nest may be a misnomer since shorebirds dig shallow indentations in the sand and sit on the nests to keep their eggs cool, keep them from being overheated by the sun.
Like the sea turtles, shorebirds are listed as threatened species.
Charlotte County environmental specialist Susie Derheimer reported how in the beginning of May 62 active least tern nests were documented on Stump Pass Beach Park at the southern tip of Manasota Key. By the end of May, only one active nest and five chicks were seen on the beach.
Between May 24 and May 31, 22 active least tern nests shrunk to eight active nests. Meanwhile along Boca Grande North on Gasparilla Island, two of five least tern nests were lost.
While the primary culprits were natural predators — coyotes, bobcats, yellow crowned night herons and fish crows — tracks of people and their dogs are turning up in areas marked-off and posted as shorebird nesting zones. Even on a leash, a dog wandering too close to a nest will appear as a predator and could scare adult birds off their nests.
To learn more about nesting sea turtles and shorebirds, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov or myfwc.com.
