ENGLEWOOD — This time of year Manasota Key other Gulf barrier islands are nurseries for tiny sea turtles and shorebirds.
The Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees turtle nesting on Manasota Key, is still compiling nest counts along the 14 miles of Gulf beach. The first counts should be posted May 20 at coastalwildlifeclub.org or on its Facebook page.
Zoe Bass, the state permit holder with Wilma Katz on Manasota Key, said this week she would not be surprised if there are 50 or more nests along the 14 miles of Manasota Key's Gulf shoreline already.
But the special news is a rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle has already nested on Manasota Key.
Less than 3 feet long and no more than a 100 pounds, Kemp's ridley sea turtle is the most endangered the sea turtle species in the world and is listed as an endangered species. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports how most Kemp's ridley turtles nest in Mexico. For more information, visit myfwc.com.
Unlike the loggerhead turtles that primarily nest at night, Kemp's ridley will nest during the daylight hours. Bass asks people to keep their distance and to photograph the nesting turtles when possible.
Also, contact the Coastal Wildlife Club either emailing the photographs, location and other information about nesting turtles to info@coastalwildlifeclub.org or leaving a message on the automated Ninja Number answering service at 941-212-2214.
SOUTH OF STUMP PASS
On May 4, a loggerhead sea turtle died along the shore of Palm Island Resort, south of Stump Pass. According to reports, the turtle's shell sustained a large deep gash, 3 to 4 inches wide, from a boat propeller.
The good news is that Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder on Knight and Don Pedro islands, said sea turtle patrols documented 29 loggerhead nests along the Gulf beaches so far this season.
VENICE TO LONGBOAT
Mote Marine Laboratory shepherds the turtle volunteers who monitor more than 35 miles of Gulf beaches from Venice to Longboat Key.
Mote reports 38 nests so far, 12 of which were on Longboat Key, 13 on Casey Key, two on Lido Key, another eight on Siesta Key and three on Venice beach.
SHOREBIRDS NESTING TOO
Along with the sea turtles, various shorebirds are nesting on Gulf beaches.
While it is still early in the nesting season, least terns and other shorebirds are digging out nests on local beaches.
Shorebirds do not build traditional "nests." Instead, the nesting birds scoop out the sand, creating "scrapes" — indentations in which the birds lay their eggs. Also, the birds do not sit to warm their eggs, but do it to keep their eggs cooler than they would be if left alone under the sun. The eggs can cook in their shells if not protected by a nesting bird.
Charlotte County Environmental Specialist Susie Derheimer reported this week more than 55 least tern nests at Stump Pass State Beach Park on Manasota Key and four nests south of Stump Pass on the beach area set aside for nesting at the Palm Island Resort.
The birds and turtles, as well as their nests and hatchlings, face a variety of wildlife threats, but dogs and domestic cats can also pose serious threats. The birds view dogs — even those on a leash — as a threat and can be scared off their nests.
"Historically, least terns, black skimmers, American oystercatchers, snowy plovers and Wilson’s plovers nest on our beaches," said Cathy Olson, an environmental consultant who was a environmental specialist for both Charlotte and Lee counties.
"All of these have declined in abundance and most are now listed as threatened or endangered by state or federal wildlife agencies."
As far as the decline, Olson said, "There is habitat loss from construction, but there are other issues as well. These include people and their pets (especially dogs) scaring adults from nests, predation by nonnative (armadillos, coyotes, fire ants) and native (raccoons, fish crows, laughing gulls, yellow-crowned night-herons etc.) species, and storms.
"Controlling predation and storms is difficult, but we can easily control our own behavior," she suggested.
