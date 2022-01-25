GULF COVE — The Gulf Cove community could become a link in the statewide SUN Trail network of bicycle and pedestrian trails.

SUNtrail map

This map shows the route of the proposed SUNtrail through South Sarasota County and Charlotte County.

Charlotte County commissioners unanimously adopted a Florida Department of Transportation proposal that would link the trail from the Myakka State Forest into Gulf Cove, preferably along David Boulevard. It will then go to State Road 776 and on to Tamiami Trail in Murdock.

State officials expect construction costs for the 11-mile stretch of the SUN Trail to be $3.6 million.

"This is now in the cue for SUN Trail funding," said D'Juan Harris, director for Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. The MPO designates where the county's share of federal and state transportation funds should be spent.

Trail Map Detail

A map shows the intersections in a proposed section of bike and walking trail that would link the Myakka State Forest with the Gulf Cove, El Jobean and Port Charlotte communities.

"When that money becomes available, the MPO will be very active to acquire that funding," Harris assured commissioners. Other funding sources are available for the project.

The state will need a 15-foot wide strip right of way to build a 12-foot bicycle-pedestrian pathway, said Moe Lavasani, the Caltran Engineering Group consulting engineer on the FDOT feasibility study for the SUN Trail extension.

Lavasani assured commissioners plenty of right of way exists for the trail without needing to buy more from property owners.

DOT plans included in the presentation show a future trail map that could connect the bicycle trails in Punta Gorda with a route leading through Port Charlotte through Gulf Cove and the Myakka State Forest to Cape Haze, Placida and Englewood. Additional trails could link those trails with Sarasota County's Legacy Trail to the north.

The 11-mile Gulf Cove segment would be part of the bigger plan.

A similar stretch of the SUN Trail in Sarasota County, part of the county's Legacy Trail, sees 1,800 or more pedestrians and more than 240 bicyclists each day.

Adjusting for population and other factors, Lavasani said the Charlotte County trail could expect 1,100 walkers and 100 cyclists daily.

Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch expressed some concerns about safety. Streetlights and other design factors could help, Lavasani suggested.

Download PDF SUN Trail Extension Feasibility Study

Commissioner Chris Constance took exception with an illustration showing a fence along the trail.

Lavasni said, the fencing is being considered only for the S.R. 776 bridge crossing the Myakka River.

For more information about SUNTrails, visit www.floridasuntrail.com.

