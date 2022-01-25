In Sarasota County, the Legacy Trail is very popular for walkers and especially bicyclists. A proposal would link the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County and existing trails in Punta Gorda through Englewood and Port Charlotte.
SUN FILE PHOTO
A group of bicyclists on pedestrian and bike trail by Linear Park in Punta Gorda. A proposal could eventually link these trails with trails in Port Charlotte and Englewood.
SUN PHOTO BY GREG MARTIN
The map shows the proposed route of the trail through the Gulf Cove area in West Charlotte County through Port Charlotte and into Punta Gorda.
GULF COVE — The Gulf Cove community could become a link in the statewide SUN Trail network of bicycle and pedestrian trails.
Charlotte County commissioners unanimously adopted a Florida Department of Transportation proposal that would link the trail from the Myakka State Forest into Gulf Cove, preferably along David Boulevard. It will then go to State Road 776 and on to Tamiami Trail in Murdock.
State officials expect construction costs for the 11-mile stretch of the SUN Trail to be $3.6 million.
"This is now in the cue for SUN Trail funding," said D'Juan Harris, director for Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. The MPO designates where the county's share of federal and state transportation funds should be spent.
"When that money becomes available, the MPO will be very active to acquire that funding," Harris assured commissioners. Other funding sources are available for the project.
The state will need a 15-foot wide strip right of way to build a 12-foot bicycle-pedestrian pathway, said Moe Lavasani, the Caltran Engineering Group consulting engineer on the FDOT feasibility study for the SUN Trail extension.
Lavasani assured commissioners plenty of right of way exists for the trail without needing to buy more from property owners.
DOT plans included in the presentation show a future trail map that could connect the bicycle trails in Punta Gorda with a route leading through Port Charlotte through Gulf Cove and the Myakka State Forest to Cape Haze, Placida and Englewood. Additional trails could link those trails with Sarasota County's Legacy Trail to the north.
The 11-mile Gulf Cove segment would be part of the bigger plan.
A similar stretch of the SUN Trail in Sarasota County, part of the county's Legacy Trail, sees 1,800 or more pedestrians and more than 240 bicyclists each day.
Adjusting for population and other factors, Lavasani said the Charlotte County trail could expect 1,100 walkers and 100 cyclists daily.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch expressed some concerns about safety. Streetlights and other design factors could help, Lavasani suggested.
