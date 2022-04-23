GULF COVE - A brush fire which jumped Jennings Boulevard got out of control and threatened homes in Gulf Cove on Saturday evening.

Jennings Boulevard is adjacent to an undeveloped area.

"Fire is already burning a shed, and a home on Callaway Street is threatened," Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said.

He said Air 1 was going to be dumping water on the blaze.

By 6:45 p.m., the area of DuBarry Avenue, Murphy Street, Callaway Street, and Foresman Boulevard was shut to traffic.

A transmission between fire and EMS crews related one homeowner was moving cars away from their home.

