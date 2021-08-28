ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte and Sarasota county employees regularly remove dead fish and other marine life that wash up on public beaches, victims of toxic red tide.
But that doesn’t include the miles of private property on Manasota Key and other shorelines that are now strewn with rotting fish.
Neither county hauls off the dead fish from shorelines of private properties.
“We need to have a program in place,” suggests Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association. The group includes home and other property owners south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on Manasota Key.
He’s been working with Charlotte County officials to find a solution.
The red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is natural to the Gulf in concentrations of less than 10,000 cells per liter of water. But whenever the toxic red tide algae concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, fish kills are probable. The first reports of red tide blooms and fish kills in the Gulf date back to Spanish explorers in the 1500s.
Since July 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received more than 110 reports of fish kills in Sarasota and Charlotte counties due to red tide. This year, Charlotte County beaches began seeing dead fish about a month ago. It’s been longer than that for Sarasota County.
But, for beachfront property owners, it’s their responsibility to get rid of the dead fish.
“We don’t clean private property,” Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester confirmed Friday.
However, the county did report Friday only “minor” amounts of fish were washing up. Sarasota County “mechanically” beach raked the public Siesta and Venice beaches, and had a crew “hand remove” fish from the North Jetty Park on Casey Key in Nokomis.
DEAD FISH OPTIONS
Charlotte County has been cleaning up Englewood Beach regularly, but went a step further for private property owners.
The county announced Thursday it would have a dumpster available to Manasota Key residents dedicated for dead fish and other marine life. It’s at Chadwick Park, on the Lemon Bay side of Gulf Boulevard.
Ochab questioned the practicality of that solution since residents, many of whom are senior citizens, would have to bag up the wet, dead fish and haul it in their cars to the dumpster. In other years, he said, the county scheduled special garbage pickups on Manasota Key after red tide fish kills.
The association and Charlotte County are also working together to determine what help the state might offer.
“We are currently working with (the Florida Department of Environmental Protection) on funding and assistance to provide dead fish removal,” County Deputy Administrator Emily Lewis wrote in an email to Ochab.
“Since this also involves state lands, the issue is not as simple as it appears on the surface and involves coordination with the state,” Lewis said. “In the meantime, staff continues to clean our public beach and are also working on making dumpsters available for residents to dispose of biological debris.”
The recent beach nourishment project on Manasota Key created an erosion control line that deems any beach sand from the erosion control line to Gulf as public shoreline. No determination has been made whether the counties can clean dead marine life from those strips of shorelines with public funds.
North of the county line, the Manasota Key Association provides recommendations to its members.
“Traditionally during a fish kill, folks on the Key bag them and let the trash service take care of the dead fish, or in many cases Mother Nature knocks it out through the local vulture population,” Tom Russell, MKL communications chairman, wrote in an email Friday to The Daily Sun.
“My experience is that the combination of both usually handles the problem over a couple of weeks,” Russell said.
Based on Sarasota County input, the association recommendations include:
• Property owners have the option of raking and bagging fish for regular curbside trash pickup. However, leaving bags on the street for any prolonged period may result in further problems if raccoons or other critters get into the bags.
• Some owners have found it is easier and more practical to bury fish on the beach. If you have a lawn or garden maintenance service, they may be willing to help. Residents who bury fish should be aware that it is still turtle season. The experts on sea turtles have advised that if the fish are buried as near as possible to the high water line (near where they wash up) there should be no problem as the few nests that remain are farther up on the beach, closer to the dunes.
• Persons with respiratory conditions or who have experienced symptoms when exposed to red tide should refrain from cleaning up or burying dead fish.
Burying fish or leaving dead marine life along the shoreline doesn’t seem like a viable option to Ochab since the nutrients from the decaying marine life can feed and intensify red tide blooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.