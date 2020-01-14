ENGLEWOOD — What could natives find in the vegetation on Manastoa Key?
It seems like a lot. It could be gum, coffee, pepper, bug repellent, fish-stunning chemicals, and much more.
At a recent Manasota Beach Club talk, Dr. Bill Dunson, well-known area biologist, lectured briefly, then conducted a “nature walk and talk” to an audience of 75 people on the grounds of the Manasota Beach Club, a 60-year-old resort on Manasota Key near Englewood.
During his talk, Dunson remarked on the unique remnant vegetation preserved on club grounds, which probably has existed for 3,000 years. He also provided a series of almost unbelievable facts: Did you know that in the event of a forest fire, the gopher tortoise digs 20 feet vertically and 40 feet horizontally for safety? Did you know that more than 100 other species may use the same burrow for their survival as well?
Dunson is professor emeritus at Penn State University, with specialties in ecology, soft shell turtles and herpetology. He has been presenting talks for almost a decade in Gulf-area parks and preserves, and serves as a consultant for many area agencies on water quality.
Dunson’s “walk and talk” was part of a 14-week lecture series on the History of Manasota Key and the Gulf Coast, in honor of sixty years of Buffum family management of the Manasota Beach Club. For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
