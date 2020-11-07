ENGLEWOOD — Habitat for Humanity, an organization that regularly builds homes for people across the world, will be opening a new home of its own in Englewood.
Volunteers were busy painting and preparing Friday to open the organization's new resale store at 3325 S. Access Road (State Road 776) in Englewood. The nonprofit intends to open the doors Nov. 16.
"We closed on the building Wednesday," said David Haas, who manages Habitat's resale store in Murdock and will assist in the management of the 11,750-square-foot Englewood store. The store will carry furniture, clothing, small appliances like televisions and microwaves, and other merchandise.
Habitat has operated a much smaller, 3,000-square foot storefront in Englewood at 3949 S. Access Road for years.
Jim and Beth Harrison built and owned the building since 1990. For 23 years, the Harrisons operated a Badcock furniture franchise there, but then sold the business to another couple in 2011. Badcock corporate offices decided to close the Englewood franchise in 2016.
The prior tenant, a Salvation Army resale store, closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided not to renew its lease and moved out in August.
The Harrisons sold the building for $1.35 million. One of the conditions of the sale is that Jim will assist Habitat in its fundraising efforts. He and Beth would like to see Habitat have a greater presence in Englewood and build more homes in the Englewood area.
Beth posted on her Facebook page Thursday: "Welcome Habitat for Humanity’s newest ReStore to Englewood at 3325 S. Access Rd! Opening November 16. Community donation day November 14. Let’s support this awesome mission achieve the dream of home ownership."
"We're really excited about it," Jim said. "It's a great organization."
"Our homeowner program success rate is 97%, and we continue to reinvest 91 cents of every donated dollar into our programs," stated the nonprofit at charlottecountyhfh.org. The Habitat's goal this year is to assist 33 families into new homes.
Before they are given the keys to a house, qualified homeowners must provide hours of "sweat equity" into home construction and show the ability to pay off a low-interest loan. The homes are built as economically as possible, often with donated supplies and volunteer labor.
For more information or to donate or volunteer for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, visit charlottecountyhfh.org or call 941-639-3162.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.