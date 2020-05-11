Hair and nail salons and barbershops re-opened for the first time Monday, since the coronavirus pandemic began six weeks ago.
Local salons are taking necessary precautions to keep their customers safe.
Davina Allen, owner of D’vina’s Salon in North Port, is requiring all customers and employees to wear masks.
Allen bought plastic face shields for herself and her employees, for $22 apiece. “It wasn’t a cheap investment, but I wanted our customers to feel safe,” she said.
Upon entering, she asks customers to sanitize their hands, put on a disposable mask — if they do not have one of their own — and ensure they don’t have a higher-than-normal temperature.
“We’re all excited to be back to work, we missed our customers, we know our customers missed us,” Allen said. “We’re happy to get back doing what we love.”
Alyssa Dolby found out Davina was reopening and immediately booked an appointment to get her hair done. During the closure, Dolby used boxed hair dye, which she admitted wasn’t working how she’d hoped.
Monday, her sister-in-law watched her child while she got her hair done. Afterward, they were planning to swap, so her sister-in-law could get her hair done, whiled Dolby watched the kids.
The salon is spacious enough that customers can remain 6 feet apart while getting their hair done.
As an additional safety precaution, Allen said she wants to make sure that each time someone sits down, a stylist sanitizes the chair.
“My chairs were getting drunk, I was spraying so much,” she joked.
Allen added that the salon has always been a fun, relaxing place for people, and she didn’t want that to change.
Her customers are also given the option if they want a glass of wine, but Allen swapped out wine glasses for disposable ones. She also asks that customers don’t touch the products for sale, but employees will retrieve the product for them.
Next door, Studio 51 barber shop was operating by appointment only. Kedner Ambroise said customers were happy to see them open again.
“They’ve been looking like wolverines,” he laughed.
Ambroise said the shop is currently booked a few days out. They’re hoping they can serve 60 to 70 customers each day.
The shop has been asking customers to wait outside, and they will be called when they are ready. Staff is wearing masks, and chairs will be sanitized between customers.
Vicki Kaar was very happy to be back Monday clipping hair at Irving’s Barber Shop on South McCall Road in Englewood.
“I was quarantined with six grandchildren,” Kaar said.
Like other barber shops, Irving’s saw no shortage of customers Monday. At 7:20 a.m., when she arrived at the shop, three customers were already sitting outside the shop waiting for a haircut. By 11:30 a.m., she cut the hair of 31 customers.
The multi-generational family Perin’s Barber Shop has taken walk-in customers for 60 years. Not Monday. Customers now must make an appointment.
“It’s been a crazy slam,” said Jen Perin, whose husband, Rob, is one of the barbers. She shepherded appointments into the shop and set up appointments for those who walked up hoping to get their hair cut.
Tony Perin, a third-generation barber at the shop, said, “We’re not use to the appointments, but we’ll figure it out.”
A few miles away, Barberstry & Company was already booked up with appointments this week, co-owner Nick Finley said. The shop opens at 9 a.m. and serves 100 customers a day.
“We’re happy to be back,” he said.
