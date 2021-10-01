ENGLEWOOD — Ghosts and ghouls, princesses and super heroes, be ready to take a walk.
After taking a year off, the Englewood tradition since the 1990s is back.
The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk. It’s set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along West Dearborn Street in downtown Englewood.
Expect plenty of treats. Thousands of costumed children and adults show up to enjoy wholesome Hallows Eve fun, and businesses and organization supply the goodies.
“This is a chance for good family fun,” OEVA director Les Bernstein said.
OEVA is still signing up people, businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship that want to join in on the fun and hand out treats. Applications need to be returned and approved by OVEA no later than Tuesday.
To register, email OEVA for a registration form at Events@OldEnglewood.com, or visit the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area office, 370 W. Dearborn St., Suite D, or the organization’s website englewoodfl.org.
Also, due to the ongoing construction along West Dearborn Street, OEVA will post a map so treat-or-treaters and other celebrants can navigate safely around the construction project. it will be available a week before Halloween on the website.
Last year, the COVID pandemic led to the cancellation of the Safe Walk. This year, OEVA decided to go ahead with it, but organizers aren’t throwing precautions to the wind and ask participants to follow CDC guidelines.
Originally, what was the Dearborn Street Merchants Association created and staged the Safe Walk.
John Mead, an association member, told the Daily Sun Dearborn Street merchants did not know what to expect. The first Safe Walk saw 600 or more costumed participants. Merchants ran back and forth for more candy from local supermarkets.
The popularity and numbers for the Safe Walk soon surpassed a thousand people annually.
To learn more, visit the Old Englewood Village Association website at englewoodfl.org or its Facebook page.
