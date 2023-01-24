The Englewood Amateur Radio Society will be broadcasting this weekend for Ham Radio Field Day at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. The club members will broadcast from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
ENGLEWOOD — Amateur radio will go on the air in a big way this weekend.
Across the nation, hundreds of enthusiasts will take part in Ham Radio Field Day.
That includes members of the Englewood Amateur Radio Society — known by the acronym EARS — who will demonstrate its communications skills.
EARS members will be broadcasting from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Pavillion at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. The club members will return and broadcast from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
