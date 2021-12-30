GULF COVE — She says the pandemic made her do it. And she's been happy ever since.
Bored with staying home in the early days of the COVID-19 virus, Linda Kraigenow began making jewelry. She worked for hours stringing and twisting necklaces and stones together.
Then she made matching bracelets. Then she made earrings.
Before long, her collection expanded into enough for a small boutique. However, Kraigenow wanted to give back and help others through her creations.
So now, she sells jewelry and donates to her Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., in Gulf Cove, between Englewood and Port Charlotte, where she's a member.
"I got my husband, Jack, involved in helping me," she said. "He too spends hours on it. But we love it."
Kraigneow said making different pieces is a labor of love. She will even make custom pieces if requested.
The Rev. Pastor Jennifer Schaefer helped Kraigenow at a newcomer day in North Port. While selling jewelry, the pair had the chance to speak to people about the church.
"We have a love pantry outside the church, to the left of the main entrance, under cover and unlocked," Schaefer said. "It's for anyone who needs food in these hard times. We know that there are individuals that need help and may not know how to get help or embarrassed that they find themselves without food. We are trying to help those people without questions."
In addition to the nonperishable foods, there are books and other home essentials for anyone in need. There is a "wish list" in the cabinet for requested items including baby food, diapers, pet food.
"We will do our best to fulfill their need," said Kraigenow, who is also a member of the Women of Hope Lutheran Church. "They are asked to leave their first name so that we can bag those items for that person and leave it in the pantry. Items will be restocked according to need weekly.
For more information about the jewelry collection or love pantry, call 941-623-9188.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.