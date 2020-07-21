ENGLEWOOD — Now's not the time to forget how we can protect sea turtles.
Baby sea turtles are emerging from their nests.
Since the sea turtle nesting season started May 1, this year is proving a bountiful year for local loggerhead and green sea turtle nesting.
On Manasota Key alone, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees volunteer nesting patrols on Manasota Key, reported Friday 4,077 loggerhead nests this season, 94 green sea turtle nests and two Kemp's ridley nests.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice north to Longboat Key. As of Saturday, Mote reported 3,343 loggerhead nests and seven green sea turtle nests.
"Nesting and hatching are going on right now," Wilma Katz said. Katz and Zoe Bass are the two state permit holders overseeing volunteer CWC turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Helping hatchlings
According to researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hatchlings generally start emerging from their nests eight weeks after their nest is laid.
Hatchlings will wait just beneath the sand surface until conditions cool. The temperature cues them to emerge from nests primarily at night, but they can emerge from nests in the late afternoon or early morning hours.
Instinctively, hatchlings head in the direction of brightest light.
In a natural setting, the brightest direction for the hatchlings to follow is more often than not the reflected light on open waters. Hatchlings will move away from darkly silhouetted objects, such as dune profiles and vegetation.
Researchers determined the sea-finding behavior takes place during all phases and positions of the moon. The hatchlings do not depend on lunar light to lead them seaward.
Artificial light, however, can confuse the turtles as they emerge from their nests and disorientate them so that they scramble away instead of toward the Gulf.
The city of Venice, Sarasota and Charlotte counties — like other coastal jurisdictions throughout Florida — enacted sea turtle protection ordinances that call for keeping beaches dark, shielding or turning off lights shining onto Gulf beaches during the nesting season.
Individuals can also contribute to the problem.
"I've had reports from beachfront owners that there are a large number of renters and maybe some islanders on the beach with cell phone, flashlights and even head lamps," Brenda Bossman said. Bossman is the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on the bridgeless Knight and Don Pedro islands.
"All lights are prohibited on the beach unless they are red LED and/or Turtle-safe certified," she said.
As of Monday, Knight and Don Pedro sea turtle patrols have reported 315 loggerhead, 29 green and one Kemp's ridley nests.
Besides Knight and Don Pedro islands experiencing seven or eight disorientations due to artificial lights shining onto the beaches, Bossman said the sea patrols have documented an unusually high number of false crawls, more than 800. A false crawl is when a female emerges from the Gulf, drags herself up the beach, but turns back toward the Gulf without nesting.
Lights aren't the only means people can sabotage sea turtle nesting.
Leaving sand castles and deep holes on beaches can dissuade the females from nesting, and can also be death traps for the hatchlings emerging from their nests. Beach patrons are encouraged to flatten out sand castles and fill in holes before they head home.
People also need to remove chairs, toys and other obstructions from beaches at night.
The turtle nests on the bridge-less islands have also suffered natural predation by coyotes on Knight Island and armadillos on Don Pedro, Bossman said. Of the two, the armadillos have been worse.
To learn more about sea turtles and sea turtle nesting, visit myfwc.com.
