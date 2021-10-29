The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday centered around West Dearborn Street in downtown Englewood. Parking is available in the public lots. One is north of Dearborn between Cedar and Elm streets (behind Joe Maxx). The other is south of Dearborn at Green and Magnolia.
Lennon Alexander, 6 months, is experience his first Halloween in a bit of a pumpkin.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Map Provided
Lauralyn Brashear is the creator of the Catacombs of Cattledock Point’s Haunted Trail. She is decorating the yard and a trail along the lake with free admission for all ages.
The Historic District in Downtown Punta Gorda welcomes trick-or-treaters on Sunday. Trick-or-treating at the City Hall Annex begins at 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church is hosting the 2021 Punta Gorda Historic Trunk n Treat Halloween Festival. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. Marion Avenue from Harvey Street to Shreve Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened for pedestrian traffic only. Street closure will begin at 5 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/visitors/events-festivals/trunk-or-treat.
Dearborn Street Safewalk
The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, along West Dearborn Street in Englewood. Thousands of costumed children and adults show up to enjoy fun with businesses and organization supply goodies. To learn more, visit the Old Englewood Village Association website at englewoodfl.org.
Trunk or Treat
Come to the family friendly fun with food, drinks and more at the North Port Knights of Columbus Council 7997 Trunk or Treat, set for noon Sunday at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Port Charlotte Scare Park
Halloween Notte is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte runs for all ages through Sunday. Get tickets at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda’s Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid’s zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus 7,000-square-foot haunted house. Sunday at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. Check puntagordahaunting.com for hours and ticket prices.
Cattle Dock haunted trails
Cattle Dock Point Haunted Attractions, Sunday at 15500 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte, about 500 feet of State Road 776. It’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for small children, 9 p.m. to midnight for people who want to be scared. Free with donation bucket. For more information or to volunteer, call 941-662-6686 or visit Laurlynn Brashear’s Facebook page.
Trunk-or-Treat
Children from preschool through 12th grade are invited to the Trunk-or-Treat from 5- 7 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights.
